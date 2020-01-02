Livestock Report



The February Lean Hogs contract consolidated within Mondays trading range. It settled at 71.425. This is right at the low end of the 71.325 71.85 resistance area. It was a nothing end to an interesting trading year. Tariff wars are at least temporarily over with and the US Chinese phase 1 signing should take place test on January 15th of the brand new 2020. I hope with the signing of the pact, the Chinese reduces pork tariffs and starts buying US pork in sizeable amounts. A break out above 7185 could lead to a test of resistance at 72.80. The February high (the day it became lead contract) is next at 73.40. Trading below 71.325 could see price test support at 69.90. The Lean Hog index down-ticked and is at 58.17 as of 12/27/2019. The Pork Cutout Index declined and is at 75.79 as of 12/30/2019. The February Live Cattle dipped to the 125.80 support level. It made the low at 125.70 and settled at 125.925. The range was tight with the high at 126.70, just above the key level at 126.625. If price can hold above 126.625, a test of resistance at 128.10 is possible. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 125.80 and then the December 23rd low at 125.225. Cash saw some light trading at 195.00 on a dressed basis. Boxed Beef cutouts were lower on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings. Choice cutouts declined 0.24 to 209.42 and select was down 3.29 to 202.12. The choice/ select spread widened to 7.30 and the load count was 228. Slaughter was estimated to be 100,000. March Feeder Cattle tested support at 143.50, making the low just above it at 143.675. It made the high at 144.80. It settled at 144.225. If price can hold settlement a test of resistance at 145.05 is possible. If it can take out resistance at 145.05, a recovery to resistance at 146.20 is possible. Aggressive buying could see price make its way toward resistance at 147.30. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 142.40 and the nearby 200 DMA at 142.19. The Feeder Cattle Index rose and is at 141.81 as of 12/30/2019. Happy New Year. I hope you have a successful year in 2020. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays, but due to the holiday season our next webinar will be on January 9that 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109, bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com RISK DISCLOSURE: THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS TRADING. THIS REPORT IS A SOLICITATION FOR ENTERING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION AND ALL TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS.THE USE OF A STOP-LOSS ORDER MAY NOT NECESSARILY LIMIT YOUR LOSS TO THE INTENDED AMOUNT. WHILE CURRENT EVENTS, MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SEASONAL FACTORS ARE TYPICALLY BUILT INTO FUTURES PRICES, A MOVEMENT IN THE CASH MARKET WOULD NOT NECESSARILY MOVE IN TANDEM WITH THE RELATED FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.