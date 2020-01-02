DJ USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons – Dec 30

COUNTRY OF DESTINATION IS REPORTED AS KNOWN AT THE TIME OF EXPORTATION.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT REFLECTS EXPORTED GRAIN INSPECTED AND

WEIGHED THROUGH THE AUTHORITY UNDER THE U.S. GRAIN STANDARDS ACT.

NO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS, COMPILATIONS OR DATA IS AVAILABLE.

GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT

REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING DEC 26, 2019

— METRIC TONS —

————————————————————————-

CURRENT PREVIOUS

———– WEEK ENDING ———- MARKET YEAR MARKET YEAR

GRAIN 12/26/2019 12/19/2019 12/27/2018 TO DATE TO DATE

BARLEY 0 0 0 16,760 6,191

CORN 408,946 401,894 952,881 8,050,874 17,972,678

FLAXSEED 100 100 0 396 218

MIXED 0 0 0 0 0

OATS 0 0 0 1,918 1,693

RYE 0 0 0 0 0

SORGHUM 4,049 157,401 29,769 869,974 458,712

SOYBEANS 911,482 1,097,748 756,153 20,719,478 16,627,065

SUNFLOWER 0 0 0 0 0

WHEAT 312,017 605,545 380,421 14,497,684 12,677,074

Total 1,636,594 2,262,688 2,119,224 44,157,084 47,743,631

————————————————————————-

CROP MARKETING YEARS BEGIN JUNE 1 FOR WHEAT, RYE, OATS, BARLEY AND

FLAXSEED; SEPTEMBER 1 FOR CORN, SORGHUM, SOYBEANS AND SUNFLOWER SEEDS.

INCLUDES WATERWAY SHIPMENTS TO CANADA.

DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Dec 31

Source: CME Group

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL January Jan. 02, 2020 1355 Dec 03, 2019

SOYBEAN OIL January Jan. 02, 2020 1003 Dec 27, 2019

ROUGH RICE January Jan. 02, 2020 409 Dec 30, 2019

SOYBEAN January Jan. 02, 2020 795 Dec 30, 2019

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were mostly a little higher after holding in the face of what appeared to be speculative profit taking seen for much of the session. World markets rallied in the face of reduced production potential for Australia and the new tax regime for Argentina. In addition, it seems that Russia has less Wheat this year as prices there have increased now for seven weeks in a row. The Australian problem is very serious as record heat with almost no rain was noted in important growing areas. There is no relief in sight. World prices have been stronger in the last couple of weeks. World prices will still be dictated by what happens in Europe and the Black Sea area and US prices will most likely remain a follower as the US tries to compete for sales. Chart patterns on daily and weekly charts imply more up pressure on prices this week.

General Comments:

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions this week and some light and mixed precipitation at the end of the week. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions except for some light precipitation late in the week. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry weather but light snow is possible late in the week. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are up with objectives of 570 March. Support is at 545, 539, and 537 March, with resistance at 567, 573, and 576 March. Trends in Kansas City are up with objectives of 525 March. Support is at 467, 464, and 456 March, with resistance at 485, 490, and 496 March. Trends in Minneapolis are up with objectives of 566 and 579 March. Support is at 546, 539, and 533 March, and resistance is at 558, 563, and 567 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 516,306

: Positions :

: 73,435 84,126 183,496 69,935 152,631 158,612 50,718 485,478 470,972: 30,828 45,334

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 (Change in open interest: 2,310) :

: -4,556 4,327 3,455 2,689 -1,207 77 -2,372 1,664 4,202: 646 -1,892

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 14.2 16.3 35.5 13.5 29.6 30.7 9.8 94.0 91.2: 6.0 8.8

: Total Traders: 379 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 91 110 119 68 111 51 25 283 304:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 296,914

: Positions :

: 50,965 56,781 85,863 59,178 110,558 71,901 24,783 267,907 277,985: 29,006 18,928

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 (Change in open interest: -7,438) :

: -6,009 -8,115 1,304 -1,285 465 -1,347 -1,330 -7,337 -7,676: -101 238

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 17.2 19.1 28.9 19.9 37.2 24.2 8.3 90.2 93.6: 9.8 6.4

: Total Traders: 281 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 85 50 75 77 83 35 13 233 192:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 62,583 :

: Positions :

: 31,662 25,399 1,176 0 26 3,684 18,608 2,877 5,700 854 2,992 :

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 :

: -3,567 775 402 0 1 889 -5,316 -123 -487 -21 -179 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 50.6 40.6 1.9 0.0 0.0 5.9 29.7 4.6 9.1 1.4 4.8 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 87 :

: 43 37 . 0 . 7 10 . 9 5 10 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 18,537 :

: Positions :

: 8,234 15,555 1,376 0 2,016 4,784 0 220 1,348 0 502 :

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 :

: -181 517 350 0 -21 1 0 0 148 0 -168 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 44.4 83.9 7.4 0.0 10.9 25.8 0.0 1.2 7.3 0.0 2.7 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 30 :

: 10 22 . 0 . 4 0 . . 0 . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mostly higher as some speculative buying hit the pit. There could have been some producer selling as prices are relatively high right now in both the cash market and the futures market. The weekly charts still display a bullish market. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive. The export sales pace in general has been very good. The US domestic market is now quiet with the harvest mostly done and no one real interested in selling. Mills and exporters are thought to be covered.

Overnight News: The Delta should get dry weather except for some rain on Thursday. Temperatures should be below normal but near to above normal this weekend.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with objectives of 1331 and 1350 March. Support is at 1316, 1312, and 1305 March, with resistance at 1332, 1344, and 1356 March.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 12,330 :

: Positions :

: 4,757 8,286 110 0 0 3,723 760 10 482 1,045 942 :

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 :

: -457 692 0 -110 0 1,195 60 0 56 20 179 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 38.6 67.2 0.9 0.0 0.0 30.2 6.2 0.1 3.9 8.5 7.6 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 60 :

: 11 16 . 0 0 20 . . 9 8 8 :

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed a little lower and Oats closed near unchanged to lower in consolidation trading. The news of the day did not seem to affect feedgrains very much although the signing of the accord with China will bring renewed demand for feed one way or another. It could be domestic, it could be export, or a combination of the two. There is little Corn available to the domestic cash market. The market has been short Corn as farmers have been holding. That means that there is very little Corn available to the domestic and international cash market. Ukraine has been selling and offers from Argentina have been at lower prices. It was a thin trade over the holiday.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 385, 380, and 378 March, and resistance is at 392, 393, and 394 March. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 284, 283, and 276 March, and resistance is at 293, 295, and 297 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,787,533

: Positions :

: 134,380 248,929 432,311 506,271 749,763 407,093 168,884 1,480,056 1,599,887: 307,477 187,646

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 (Change in open interest: -13,270) :

: -7,889 -13,258 -4,025 -4,308 6,973 2,292 -6,434 -13,930 -16,745: 660 3,475

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 7.5 13.9 24.2 28.3 41.9 22.8 9.4 82.8 89.5: 17.2 10.5

: Total Traders: 813 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 149 126 176 389 374 52 33 684 629:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

OATS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #004603 Open Interest is 4,865 :

: Positions :

: 1,133 3,859 116 0 0 605 163 0 1,347 0 0 :

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 :

: 34 -687 0 0 0 -801 -7 0 11 0 0 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 23.3 79.3 2.4 0.0 0.0 12.4 3.4 0.0 27.7 0.0 0.0 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 20 :

: 7 8 . 0 0 4 . 0 . 0 0 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were slightly higher and Soybean Oil was higher and Soybean Meal was a little lower. The rally was led higher by Soybean Oil which reacted to the breakout higher in Palm Oil last week. Many producers have put their Soybeans into storage and not selling. This has caused basis levels to firm in the country and at the Gulf of Mexico. The market was also affected by news headlines about the trade talks with China. Word most of the week that a Phase One deal was done and that tariffs on both sides would be cut back as a part of any deal helped support the market. China joined the US in stating that the agreement is in ready to be signed and that a Chinese delegation would be arriving in the US for a signing ceremony as soon as this week.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are up with objectives of 959, 962, and 974 March. Support is at 939, 937, and 934 March, and resistance is at 955, 958, and 965 March. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with objectives of 298.00, 297.00, and 291.00 March. Support is at 300.00, 298.00, and 296.00 March, and resistance is at 304.00, 306.00, and 308.00 March. Trends in Soybean Oil are up with objectives of 3580 March. Support is at 3450, 3420, and 3380 March, with resistance at 3600, 3660, and 3720 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 931,796

: Positions :

: 70,025 109,526 259,630 315,890 417,309 211,841 72,394 857,386 858,858: 74,410 72,938

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 (Change in open interest: -37,773) :

: 14 -36,887 3,795 -38,097 2,381 -930 -9,864 -35,219 -40,575: -2,554 2,802

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 7.5 11.8 27.9 33.9 44.8 22.7 7.8 92.0 92.2: 8.0 7.8

: Total Traders: 582 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 139 121 194 190 210 51 30 491 468:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 561,516

: Positions :

: 116,820 25,187 123,689 112,977 358,134 173,044 29,639 526,531 536,649: 34,985 24,867

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 (Change in open interest: 91) :

: 10,734 -4,564 135 -12,214 3,956 3,368 -37 2,022 -509: -1,931 600

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 20.8 4.5 22.0 20.1 63.8 30.8 5.3 93.8 95.6: 6.2 4.4

: Total Traders: 325 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 110 46 99 76 82 45 18 281 214:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 482,739

: Positions :

: 47,550 74,349 93,599 170,035 255,360 122,615 31,014 433,799 454,322: 48,940 28,417

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 (Change in open interest: -6,494) :

: 1,450 -6,285 -3,522 -4,610 5,842 3,048 -3,266 -3,634 -7,232: -2,860 738

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 9.8 15.4 19.4 35.2 52.9 25.4 6.4 89.9 94.1: 10.1 5.9

: Total Traders: 299 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 56 67 85 105 86 38 15 253 213:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was higher and recovered most of the losses registered late last week. The US-China Phase One trade deal was considered bullish for Canola as well. Prices are still in a range that has held for the week but the daily chart price trends are mostly up. Demand from crushers is reported to be good and crush margins are reported to be strong. Palm Oil was higher in holiday market trading. The rally came on the back of ideas that December production will drop 15% from the previous month. Such production would be bullish given the demand potential for Palm Oil. Outside market strength also helped Palm Oil futures. Demand has been a problem in India due to government tariffs there. Demand has also been weaker in Europe.

Overnight News: SGS said that Malaysian Palm Oil exports were 1.325 million tons, down 6% from last month. AmSpec said that exports were 1.349 million tons, down 4% from last month.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 463.00, 461.00, and 459.00 March, with resistance at 469.00, 471.00, and 473.00 March. Trends in Palm Oil are up with objectives of 3140 March. Support is at 3020, 2920, and 2880 March, with resistance at 3150, 3180, and 3210 March.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of December 24, 2019

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 179,480 :

: Positions :

: 148,493 96,264 5,540 2,039 585 1,662 48,904 5,546 6,344 13,994 10,300 :

: Changes from: December 17, 2019 :

: -17,697 -4,908 -209 193 83 484 -12,620 589 578 396 -2,274 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 82.7 53.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0.9 27.2 3.1 3.5 7.8 5.7 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 217 :

: 41 56 5 . . 9 47 11 30 52 20 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry except for some rain and snow on Thursday. Temperatures should average above normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

December +42 Mar +165 Mar +100 Mar +59 Jan +12 Jan N/A

January +48 Mar +105 Mar +56 Jan

February +57 Mar +110 Mar +33 Mar

All basis levels are positive unless noted as negative

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Dec 27

By MarketsFarm

WINNIPEG, Dec. 27 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures for Thursday, December 27.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 439.00 -29.70 Jan 2020 up 1.20

Track Thunder Bay 481.20 7.00 Jan 2020 dn 3.80

Track Vancouver 489.20 15.00 Jan 2020 dn 3.80

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – Dec 30

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT on Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 782.50 +17.50

Feb 787.50 +20.00

Mar 787.50 +20.00

Apr/May/Jun 770.50 +20.50

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 785.00 +17.50

Feb 790.00 +20.00

Mar 790.00 +20.00

Apr/May/Jun 772.50 +20.00

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 775.00 +15.00

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 665.00 +10.00

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change

Jan 3,100 +60.00

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change

Jan 270.00 +7.00

($1=MYR4.1275)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Dec 30

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 90,430 lots, or 3.43 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 3,362 3,368 3,345 3,360 3,347 3,357 10 9,218 20,152

Mar-20 3,406 3,420 3,405 3,413 3,405 3,412 7 54 2,254

May-20 3,815 3,850 3,815 3,841 3,828 3,835 7 78,754 153,570

Jul-20 – – – 3,885 3,871 3,885 14 0 58

Sep-20 3,876 3,897 3,873 3,890 3,880 3,886 6 2,394 22,976

Nov-20 3,781 3,791 3,773 3,791 3,771 3,781 10 10 142

Corn

Turnover: 560,608 lots, or 10.72 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 1,830 1,835 1,827 1,831 1,836 1,831 -5 12,916 31,658

Mar-20 1,867 1,871 1,861 1,866 1,869 1,866 -3 56,044 587,540

May-20 1,911 1,919 1,909 1,915 1,916 1,913 -3 431,042 1,439,388

Jul-20 1,938 1,944 1,937 1,941 1,941 1,939 -2 1,076 9,166

Sep-20 1,963 1,970 1,960 1,965 1,968 1,965 -3 56,770 290,468

Nov-20 1,972 1,983 1,972 1,978 1,981 1,978 -3 2,760 3,152

Soymeal

Turnover: 3,723,464 lots, or 10.30 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 2,673 2,678 2,644 2,669 2,673 2,665 -8 32,396 38,890

Mar-20 2,676 2,703 2,660 2,703 2,672 2,681 9 169,322 521,758

May-20 2,737 2,776 2,733 2,775 2,737 2,755 18 2,871,306 3,362,554

Jul-20 2,766 2,802 2,760 2,802 2,763 2,773 10 558 3,364

Aug-20 2,804 2,818 2,804 2,818 2,809 2,813 4 8 178

Sep-20 2,815 2,860 2,812 2,858 2,816 2,836 20 649,072 1,790,374

Nov-20 2,836 2,882 2,836 2,871 2,837 2,855 18 484 470

Dec-20 2,851 2,910 2,851 2,898 2,841 2,873 32 318 156

Palm Oil

Turnover: 2,954,536 lots, or 18.59 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 6,382 6,432 6,350 6,410 6,304 6,382 78 32,474 49,130

Feb-20 6,304 6,398 6,242 6,396 6,248 6,348 100 100 560

Mar-20 6,444 6,444 6,394 6,440 6,330 6,416 86 152 690

Apr-20 6,286 6,330 6,286 6,330 6,268 6,308 40 4 12

May-20 6,326 6,326 6,270 6,312 6,228 6,298 70 2,833,334 1,638,964

Jun-20 6,280 6,280 6,200 6,200 6,102 6,240 138 4 32

Jul-20 – – – 6,220 6,084 6,220 136 0 612

Aug-20 – – – 6,116 5,982 6,116 134 0 14

Sep-20 6,000 6,000 5,950 5,978 5,920 5,974 54 88,460 131,650

Oct-20 – – – 5,964 5,944 5,964 20 0 8

Nov-20 5,948 5,948 5,912 5,912 5,896 5,926 30 6 18

Dec-20 6,068 6,068 6,068 6,068 5,914 6,068 154 2 4

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 1,029,868 lots, or 69.53 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 6,666 6,718 6,652 6,682 6,626 6,674 48 4,776 12,660

Mar-20 6,816 6,816 6,698 6,808 6,736 6,786 50 16 888

May-20 6,774 6,792 6,730 6,764 6,714 6,760 46 943,040 1,323,102

Jul-20 – – – 6,684 6,684 6,684 0 0 832

Aug-20 – – – 6,576 6,532 6,576 44 0 0

Sep-20 6,672 6,674 6,616 6,648 6,614 6,644 30 82,034 243,578

Nov-20 6,536 6,536 6,536 6,536 6,542 6,536 -6 2 422

Dec-20 – – – 6,608 6,614 6,608 -6 0 0

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.