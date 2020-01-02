Happy New Year, 2020

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 5:10 AM EST, heres what we see:

US Dollar: March USD is Up at 96.285.

Energies: Feb'20 Crude is Up at 61.21.

Financials: The Mar'20 30 year bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 155.13.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 73 ticks Higher and trading at 3249.25.

Gold: The Feb'20 Gold contract is trading Up at 1523.10. Gold is 1 tick Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

At this time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is trading Lower at this time. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today:

Challenger Job Cuts are out at 7:30 AM EST. This is major.

Unemployment Claim is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Manufacturing PMIis out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Tuesday the ZB made a major move at around 9 AM EST. The ZB hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a Low at around 9 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. Please note: the front month for the ZB is now March '20. The S&P contract is also March '20. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform Click on an image to enlarge it.

ZB - March, 2020 - 12/31/19

S&P March 2020- 12/31/19

Bias

On Tuesday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as there was no clear cut direction Tuesday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The Dow gained 108 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So 2020 is finally here and everyone is asking the age old question: what kind of year will it be? No one can doubt that 2019 wasn't a stellar year for the markets. The Dow grew by 25% over the course of the last 12 months and all traders are thinking will we see the same in 2020? No one can predict the future accurately. Some have already said that this time will be different, but each time that is said the proof is that it's the same. Could it be different? Anything is possible but there are a few challenges ahead that we know about now and they will certainly have an impact:

- It's an Election Year and there's always volatility in a Presidential Election year.

- Will Trump get re-elected? Will he be impeached?

- Will the economy slowdown?

These are things that as traders we must think about because the last thing we want is a surprise on our hands. For now we can enjoy the fruits of this past year and stay tuned for what happens next.

As readers are probably aware I don't trade equities. While we're on this discussion, let's define what is meant by a good earnings report. A company must exceed their prior quarter's earnings per share and must provide excellent forward guidance. Any falloff between earning per share or forward guidance will not bode well for the company's shares. This is one of the reasons I don't trade equities but prefer futures. There is no earnings reports with futures and we don't have to be concerned about lawsuits, scandals, malfeasance, etc. Anytime the market isn't correlated it's giving you a clue that something isn't right and you should proceed with caution. Today our bias is Neutral. Could this change? Of course. In a volatile market anything can happen. We'll have to monitor and see.

As I write this the crude markets are Higher and the S&P is Higher. This is not normal. Crude and the markets are now reverse correlated such that when the markets are rising, crude drops and vice-versa. On Tuesday February crude dropped to a low of $60.71. It would appear at the present time that crude has support at $60.00 a barrel and resistance at $62.00. Remember that crude is the only commodity that is reflected immediately at the gas pump. Please note that the front month for crude is now February. Both Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to keep production cuts in place for the next 6 - 9 months. This will artificially increase the price of crude at the pump by keeping supply low.

If trading crude today consider doing so after 10 AM EST when the markets give us better direction.

Crude Oil Is Trading Higher

Crude Oil Is Trading Higher

Crude oil is trading Higher and the S&P is Higher. This is not normal. Crude typically makes 3 major moves (long or short) during the course of any trading day: around 9 AM EST, 11 AM EST and 2 PM EST when the crude market closes. If crude makes major moves around those time frames, then this would suggest normal trending, if not it would suggest that something is not quite right. As always watch and monitor your order flow as anything can happen in this market. This is why monitoring order flow in today's market is crucial. We as traders are faced with numerous challenges that we didn't have a few short years ago. High Frequency Trading is one of them. I'm not an advocate of scalping however in a market as volatile as this scalping is an alternative to trend trading. Remember that without knowledge of order flow we as traders are risking our hard earned capital and the Smart Money will have no issue taking it from us. Regardless of whatever platform you use for trading purposes you need to make sure it's monitoring order flow. To fully capitalize on this newsletter it is important that the reader understand how the various markets correlate. More on this in subsequent editions

