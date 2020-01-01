|
|
Elliott Wave View: $EURUSD Further Strength Expected
Wednesday, January 01, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short Term Elliott Wave view in $EURUSD suggests that the cycle from October 1, 2019 low remains incomplete and pair can see further upside. Near term, pullback to 1.1064 on December 21, 2019 low ended wave X. Pair has resumed higher in wave Y with subdivision unfolding as azigzag Elliott Wave structure. Wave ((a)) of Y ended at 1.1239 as 5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from 1.1064, wave (i) ended at 1.11023 and wave (ii) pullback ended at 1.1081. Pair then resumes higher again in wave (iii) towards 1.122, and wave (iv) pullback ended at 1.1195. The last leg wave (v) ended at 1.1239 and this completed wave ((a)) as well.
Pair is currently proposed to be correcting the cycle from December 21, 2019 low within wave ((b)) before the rally resumes. The pullback should unfold in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing and as far as pivot at 1.1064 low stays intact, expect buyers to appear and pair to extend higher. The near-term support area comes at 1.1175 1.1194 which is the 100%-123.6% fibonacci extension area where wave (y) is equal to wave (w).
$EURUSD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: $EURUSD Further Strength Expected - Wednesday, January 01, 2020
- EURUSD Forecasting The Rally And Buying The Dips In The Blue Box Area - Tuesday, December 31, 2019
- USDX Selling The Rallies In The Blue Box - Tuesday, December 31, 2019
- JNJ Bullish Outlook Suggests Further Upside for Next Year - Tuesday, December 31, 2019
- EURJPY Forecasting The Rally From The Blue Box Area - Tuesday, December 31, 2019
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.