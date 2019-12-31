|
|
Heartland Midday Update - End of the year special
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
by Eugene Graner, CTA of Heartland Investor Services
|
The last trading day of the year! Lets look at today's price action and recap some China Trade Deal updates as well as weather in South America. 2020 is upon us so let's look at what we have on store for the new decade.
June, July, August should yeild some good China buying of beans. China has too many commitments with South America right now. Corn stranded in the field will be considered "on farm storage" on the upcoming USDA crop report nxt Friday.
Listen for more insight into the 2020 year.
Listen here->http://www.heartlandinvest.com/index.cfm?show=10&mid=45
Click here to sign up and see my entire newsletter every day plus more videos, speculative trade and hedging alerts for free for 2 weeks.
***Links may not work when viewing this article on barchart.com. Please copy and paste this link below into your web browser to access the free trial sign up portal.***
https://ppweb.thrivecart.com/heartland-advantage-package-no-cc/
Recent articles from this author
- Heartland Midday Update - End of the year special - Tuesday, December 31, 2019
- Whats in store for the Ag markets since the China Trade Deal announcement? - Tuesday, December 17, 2019
- Heartland Market Minute - Possible Hog Trade - Thursday, November 21, 2019
- Heartland Crude Oil Newsletter - Thursday, November 14, 2019
- Heartland Daily Newsletter - Grains - Tuesday, November 05, 2019
About the author
Eugene Graner is the founder and President of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc. As a veteran commodity analyst, broker, and CTA that eats, sleeps, and breathes commodity futures, his priority is to bring clients the latest and most useful information of the markets along with uncannily accurate futures predictions. By balancing risk and reward, Eugene uses his proprietary trading strategies to develop the best possible trading approaches for his clients. He has 28 years of experience in the industry and his voice has been heard around the United States. He is heard on multiple radio stations throughout the day, also has been featured on CNN, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, and is the go-to guy to for multiple TV network stations for interviews about market news weekly.
Contributing author since 1/3/2019