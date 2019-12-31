The last trading day of the year! Lets look at today's price action and recap some China Trade Deal updates as well as weather in South America. 2020 is upon us so let's look at what we have on store for the new decade.

June, July, August should yeild some good China buying of beans. China has too many commitments with South America right now. Corn stranded in the field will be considered "on farm storage" on the upcoming USDA crop report nxt Friday.

Listen for more insight into the 2020 year.

