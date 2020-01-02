Having traded in a tight range recently, USD/JPY has broken down yesterday. The momentum goes on and the pairs losses keep mounting. Lets explore what kind of change in outlook have these moves brought.

Let's recall our yesterday's observations as they're still up-to-date:

(...) the exchange rate is still trading below the rising green wedge, which suggests that another reversal may be just around the corner. This is especially the case when we factor in a potential head-and-shoulders formation.

Should it be the case and the pair moves lower from here, thus creating the right arm of the formation, the first downside target will be the support area created by the early December lows.

The situation has indeed developed in tune with our assumptions, and USD/JPY moved sharply lower after our yesterdays Alert was posted.

Earlier today, the pair extended losses, making our short positions even more profitable. Todays downswing brought the exchange rate below the black support line that is based on previous lows. It suggests that further deterioration may be just around the corner especially when we factor in the sell signals generated by the daily indicators.

If this is the case and the pair extends losses from here, where could the bears aim to go? We would likely see not only a test of the next green support zone based on the mid-November lows, but also a test of the lows created at the turn of October and November, which is where our initial downside target currently is.

Theres one more thing, and its the head and shoulders formation in the making. The exchange rate dropping below the lower black support line (that would be the neck line) could trigger a move even to around 107.32. This is where the size of the downward move would correspond to the height of the head-and-shoulders formation.

We hope you enjoyed reading the above free analysis, and we encourage you to read today's Forex Trading Alert - this analysis' full version. There, we discuss also the current situation in EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The full Alert includes more details about our current positions and levels to watch before deciding to open any new ones or where to close existing ones. There's no risk in subscribing right away, because there's a 30-day money back guarantee for all our products, so we encourage you to subscribe today.

Check more of our free articles on our website just drop by and have a look. We encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter, too - it's free and if you don't like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you'll also get 7 days of free access to our premium daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!

Thank you.

Nadia Simmons

Forex & Oil Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.