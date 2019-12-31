STOCK INDEX FUTURES
Stock index futures are lower today, but despite this, U.S. stock index futures are set to have the best year since 2013, with the S&P 500 surging 28% and the NASDAQ advancing 35%, as of yesterday.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday said the phase-one U.S.-China trade deal is likely to be signed next week, which was just a few hours after the South China Morning Post reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would be in Washington this week.
The 9:00 central time December consumer confidence index is expected to be 128.2.
My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures in the first part of 2020.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar extended its decline partly due to investors belief that trade tensions may not escalate further between the U.S. and China.
The British pound advanced due to reduced Brexit fears.
The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are higher in spite of lower crude oil prices, which should be viewed as sign of strength.
The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to advance in the long term.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet hit $4.17 trillion last week, which is up from $3.8 trillion in September. The Fed recently injected money markets with hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce volatility in the repo markets.
Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 48% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 44%.
Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.
INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES
Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.
PRECIOUS METALS
Gold futures advanced over 19% this year, which is its best year since 2010. Much of the strength in precious metals appears to be linked to the rising prospects of industrial commodity price inflation. Follow-through strength for gold and silver is likely in January.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3211.00 Resistance 3230.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 95.950 Resistance 96.480
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.12450 Resistance 1.13000
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .92120 Resistance .92640
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .76500 Resistance .77120
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .7005 Resistance .7048
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 155^20 Resistance 156^20
February 20Gold
Support 1515.0 Resistance 1533.0
February 20 Crude Oil
Support 60.55 Resistance 62.00
March 20Copper
Support 2.8000 Resistance 2.8250
