Tuesday, December 31, 2019

JNJ Bullish Outlook Suggests Further Upside for Next Year

December 27, 2019 By Ayoub Ben Rejeb (Edit)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)released its third-quarter earnings and revenue in mid October 2019 which beat Wall Streets expectations. Despite facing a sell-off during that week, the stock managed to establish a major low in October and it has been rallying higher since then looking to challenge 2018 peak.

Lets take a look at the technical picture for JNJ using Elliott Wave Theoryto understand the overall structure and look for the next path :

JNJ 4H Chart

JNJ 4H Chart 12.27.2019

The stock is currently showing an incompleteimpulsive Elliott Wave structurefrom August 2019 low as it managed to break above the 1.618 fib ext level $147 suggestion further continuation higher within the 3rd wave which started since 10/24/2019. Wave ((3)) is usually the strongest within the cycle, therefore JNJ is expected to remain supported above $126 and can see extension higher toward target area $152 $158 before ending the 4 Hour cycle.

JNJ saw a sideways consolidation in the recent 2 years within a Bullish Triangleand the stock is currently in the process of breaking out of that range . Its also approaching 2018 peak $151 and a break above that level will confirm the extension higher within the monthly cycle since 2009 low.

JNJ Weekly Chart

JNJ Weekly Chart 12.27.2019

In conclusion, JNJ overall structure remains bullish as the daily cycle is still looking for further which will allow the stock to see further gains next year before a larger 3 waves pullback takes place to correct the previous cycle.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
