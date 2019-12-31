rounded corner
EURJPY Forecasting The Rally From The Blue Box Area
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

December 31, 2019 By EWF Hardianto (Edit)

In this blog, were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of EURJPY pair. EURJPY ended short term cycle in wave ((iii)) as 5 waves rally from 11.14.2019 low at 117.05 to 12.13.2019 high at 122.66. Then, the pair pulled back to correct the cycle up from 11.14.2019 low in 3 waves to 121.44 low. Afterwards, it bounced to reach 122.46 high, which did not break the previous high of wave ((iii)) at 122.66. The failure to break the previous high resulted in a turn lower for the pair. The break of wave (w) low at 121.44 means that the pair is doing a double three correction. The 100% extension for the correction is between 120.43-121.21 and was highlighted with a blue box. The blue box area is the area where we expect buyers to appear for an extension higher or 3 waves bounce at least.

EURJPY 12.20.2019 1 Hour Asia Elliott Wave Update

EURJPY 12.26.2019 1 Hour London Elliott Wave Update

In the chart above from 12.26.2019 update, the pair reached the blue box area and ended wave ((iv)) pullback at 121.03 low. From there, the pair got a nice reaction and rallied higher. This allow members who bought from the blue box area a risk free position.

EURJPY 12.30.2019 1 Hour London Elliott Wave Update

Latest 1-hour chart update shows that wave (i) remains in progress. The pair can extend higher to complete wave v of (i). Afterwards, the pair should do a pullback in 3,7,11 swings before resuming to the upside as long as 121.03 pivot level stays intact.

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
