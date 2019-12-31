NZDUSD : Trading the Move Higher

NZDUSD Technical Analysis

On December 17/2019 EWF clients/members were advised that NZDUSD would bounce/rally higher. We use blue boxes to advise clients of potential reversal areas. In the chart below there is a clear Elliott Wave bullish impulse wave forming and we showed our clients the wave (4) termination in the blue box. Our clients were expecting a move higher.

NZDUSD 1 Hour Chart December 17/2019

StockTwits/Twitter December 19/2019 : After NZDUSD did a clear bounce off the blue box it confirmed a low was in and the wave (4) termination. I posted on social media the BUY trade setup with stop loss at the wave (4) low.

NZDUSD 1 Hour Chart : The chart below shows a bullish triangle breakout pattern which also added more signs that NZDUSD would rally higher. December 26/2019 both TP1 (1:2 RR) and TP2 (1:3 RR) targets were hit from the Support/Resistance Zone December 19/2019 entry.

NZDUSD 1 Hour Chart : The pair continued to rally higher strongly. December 27/2019 TP4 (1:5 RR) target HIT for +125 pips. The trade risk was 25 pips. Hope you caught the move higher.

