We will have our normal closing comments today. Then the grain markets are closed for the New Year's Holiday (Wednesday) so the next update will be on Thursday afternoon (January 2). Then plan on the AM and PM updates on Friday January 3. We will publish the weekly Kluis Report this week, on Saturday January 4.

Would you like to talk to a Kluis Commodity Advisors broker? Request a Free Broker Consultation by clicking here.

Get our daily in-depth analysis delivered directly to your inbox or on our app by 5:30 AM CST each morning, along with other services created specifically for farmers, when you become a Kluis Commodity Advisors client. Try our Kluis Commodity Advisors 30-day free trial to test it out.