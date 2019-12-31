Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 31, 2019.





Grain markets rose on the report from South China Morning Post that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. this week to sign an agreement for a Phase 1 trade deal, but gains were capped overnight on lower than expected export sales inspections, profit taking, and light volume trading. We expect volume to remain low on this final day of the year. We will not publish a Wake Up Call tomorrow, but will be back January 2nd. Happy New Year!





White House trade advisers said the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. Trade Representative. "We'll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so - we're just waiting for the translation," Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor said.





CFTC Commitments of Traders showed funds new net position short -84,906 corn contracts, short -33,156 soybean contracts, long +19,149 wheat contracts, long +88,517 live cattle contracts and long +6,890 lean hog contracts.





China approved two new genetically modified crops for import that could boost agricultural purchases from the United States, while renewing permits for 10 others, the Chinese agriculture ministry said. "This further expands channels for imports of U.S. agricultural products, and helps pave the way for buying more U.S. soybeans," said Li Qiang, chief analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd.





We are less than a month away from the release of our 2020 grain supply, demand and pricing estimates. The next bi-annual Allendale AgLeaders Conference is set for January 28- 30.





USDA monthly fats and oils report will be released on Thursday at 2 p.m. CDT (a day later due to New Year's Day holiday). Oilseed crushings report is expected to show 175.9 million bushels of soybeans processed in November, according to analysts averages (187.2 million bushels last month, 178.1 million bushels last year). Soyoil stocks were estimated to rise slightly to 1.839 billion lbs. (1.821 billion lbs. last month).





USDA grain export inspections showed corn sales at 409,000 tonnes (expected 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes), soybean sales at 911,000 tonnes (expected 750,000 to 1,300,000 tonnes, wheat sales at 312,000 tonnes (expected 300,000 to 650,000).





Ethanol production and demand is at record levels in Brazil this year. Monthly hydrous ethanol sales in the center-south went over 2 billion liters for the first time (in October) as owners of eco-friendly cars turned to cheaper ethanol to escape rising gas prices.





China will release more frozen pork from its reserves ahead of the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Analysts expect pork will remain in high demand in coming months as China prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year starting on Jan. 25, the peak period for pork consumption.





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 0.70 and select up .84. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 139.14. Pork cut-out values were down 0.29.