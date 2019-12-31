The North American Ag Report 8:30 A.M. Update for 12/31/19



On 12/13/19 the computer went LONG Feb lean hogs (Elec) at 70.05

with current trend following stop at $69.825. Monday, December 30, 2019Feb lean hogs settled up 1.275 at 71.875. On 12/30/19 the computer went LONG April lean hogs (Elec) at 78.70

with current trend following stop at $77.55. Monday, December 30, 2019April lean hogs settled up .80 at 78.70. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 2/28/19 high of 129.95 at a ratio of .075 per day, February live cattle have a time and price meet due 2/23/20 with a target price of 102.95. On 12/13/19 the computer went LONG February live cattle (Elec) at 126.25 with current trend following stop 124.475. Monday, December 30, 2019Feb live cattle settled down .40 at 126.30. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 4/18/19 high of 157.625 at a ratio of .1 per day, March feeder cattle has a time and price meet due 4/12/20 with a target price of 121.625. On 12/13/19 the computer went LONG March feeder cattle (Elec) at $144.95 with computer trend following stop at $141.70. Monday, December 30, 2019March feeder cattle settled down .40 at $144.40. On 11/27/19 the computer went LONG August feeder cattle (Elec) at $151.40 with computer trend following stop at $151.35. Monday, December 30, 2019August feeder cattle settled unchanged at $153.325. On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG March corn (Elec) at $3.79 1/2 with current trend following stop at $3.86 1/2.

Monday, December 30, 2019March corn settled down 1 1/2 at $3.88 1/2. On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July corn (Elec) at $3.89 1/4 with current trend following stop at $3.99.

Monday, December 30, 2019July corn settled down 1 1/2 at $4.01 1/4. On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG March Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.28 with current trend following stop at $5.38 1/2.

Monday, December 30, 2019March Chi wheat settled down 3/4 at $5.55 1/2.



On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.33 1/4 with current trend following stop at $5.44 3/4.

Monday, December 30, 2019July Chi wheat settled up 1/4 at $5.60.



On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July Minneapolis wheat (Elec) at $5.40 3/4 with current trend following stop at $5.59 1/2.

Monday, December 30, 2019July Minn wheat settled up 5 at $5.74 1/4. On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July KC wheat (Elec) at $4.58 1/4 with current trend following stop at $4.74 1/2. Monday, December 30, 2019July KC wheat settled up 1/2 at $4.96. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 5/13/19 low of $8.41 1/2 at a ratio of .5 per day, March soybeans has a time and price meet due 5/7/20 with a target price of $10.21 1/2. On 12/30/19 the computer went SHROT January soybeans (Elec) at $9.27 1/2

with current trend following stop at $9.41 1/2.

Monday, December 30, 2019January soybeans settled up 9 3/4 at $9.39 1/4. On 12/27/19 the computer went SHORT July soybean meal (Elec) at 308.0 with the current trend following stop at 313.7.

Monday, December 30, 2019July soybean meal settled down 2.8 at 308.0.



On 12/6/19 the computer went LONG July soybean oil (Elec) at 31.74 with current trend following stop at 34.74. Monday, December 30, 2019July soybean oil settled up .40 at 36.01.

On 11/26/19 the computer went LONG March cotton at 66.06

with current trend following stop at 67.57.

Monday, December 30, 2019March cotton settled up .81 at 69.56.



On 12/19/19 the computer went SHORT march coffee at 129.20

with current trend following stop at 135.45.

Monday, December 30, 2019March coffee settled down .95 at 131.60.



On 12/6/19 the computer went LONG April heating oil at 1.9352

with current trend following stop at 1.9880. Monday, December 30, 2019April heating settled down .0094 at 2.0197.



On 12/5/19 the computer went LONG March crude oil at 58.32 with current trend following stop at 59.85.

Monday, December 30, 2019March crude settled down .12 at 61.41.



On 12/23/19 the computer went SHORT March natural gas at 2.178

with current trend following stop at 2.256.

Monday, December 30, 2019March natural gas settled down .013 at 2.160.



On 12/3/19 the computer went LONG April gold at 1488.00 with

current trend following stop at 1487.20. Monday, December 30, 2019April gold settled down .3 at 1523.80.

On 12/23/19 the computer went LONG March Comex silver at 1741.5 with current trend following stop at 1723.0.

Monday, December 30, 2019Mar Comex silver settled up 3.0 at 1797.5. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 12/24/18 low of 2340.50 at a ratio of 2.33 per day, the March Mini S&P chart has a time and price meet due 12/19/19 with a target price of 3179.50. On 12/30/19 the computer went SHORT March mini Dow Jones at 28499

with current trend following stop at 28721.

Monday, December 30, 2019March mini Dow Jones settled down 169 at 28438.



On 12/30/19 the computer went SHORT March mini Nasdaq at 8707.00

with current trend following stop at 8843.50.

Monday, December 30, 2019March mini Nasdaq settled down 50.75 at 8732.50. On 12/30/19 the computer went SHORT March mini S and P at 3222.50 with current trend following stop at 3254.00.

Monday, December 30, 2019March mini S&P settled down 14.25 at 3223.25.



On 12/27/19 the computer went SHORT March US dollar at 96.805

with current trend following stop at 97.295.

Monday, December 30, 2019March US dollar settled down .120 at 96.435.

