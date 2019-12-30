rounded corner
The North American Ag Report 8:30 A.M.Update 12/31/19
Monday, December 30, 2019

by Dave Gleason of North American Agricultural Services

The North American Ag 8;30 A.M. Report for 12/31/19

Master David Gleason

daveg@sio.midco.net


Knight Nathaniel Gleason

nathaniel.gleason@naas.com

1-800-373-7767

www.naas.com

On Saturday January 11th we will be holding our annual 2019 Winter

Forecasting Seminar. The seminar will be held at the Ramkota Inn

(605-336-0650) and will start at 1:30 PM. To sign up to attend or to

order this important market information, please call 1-800-373-7767.

Thank-you for your support!

The following trades are hypothetical. Past results are not a guaranty
of future results.

NOTE: Computer reverses position when trend following stop is hit.

On 12/13/19 the computer went LONG Feb lean hogs (Elec) at 70.05
with current trend following stop at $69.825.

Monday, December 30, 2019 Feb lean hogs settled up 1.275 at 71.875.

On 12/30/19 the computer went LONG April lean hogs (Elec) at 78.70
with current trend following stop at $77.55.

Monday, December 30, 2019 April lean hogs settled up .80 at 78.70.

On 12/13/19 the computer went LONG February live cattle (Elec) at 126.25

with current trend following stop 124.475.

Monday, December 30, 2019 Feb live cattle settled down .40 at 126.30.

Measuring 360 calendar days from the 4/18/19 high of 157.625 at a ratio of .1 per day,

March feeder cattle has a time and price meet due 4/12/20 with a target price of 121.625.

On 12/13/19 the computer went LONG March feeder cattle (Elec) at

$144.95 with computer trend following stop at $141.70.

Monday, December 30, 2019 March feeder cattle settled down .40 at $144.40.

On 11/27/19 the computer went LONG August feeder cattle (Elec) at

$151.40 with computer trend following stop at $151.35.

Monday, December 30, 2019 August feeder cattle settled unchanged at $153.325.

On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG March corn (Elec) at $3.79 1/2

with current trend following stop at $3.86 1/2.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March corn settled down 1 1/2 at $3.88 1/2.

On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July corn (Elec) at $3.89 1/4

with current trend following stop at $3.99.
Monday, December 30, 2019 July corn settled down 1 1/2 at $4.01 1/4.

On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG March Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.28

with current trend following stop at $5.38 1/2.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March Chi wheat settled down 3/4 at $5.55 1/2.

On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.33 1/4

with current trend following stop at $5.44 3/4.
Monday, December 30, 2019 July Chi wheat settled up 1/4 at $5.60.

On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July Minneapolis wheat (Elec) at

$5.40 3/4 with current trend following stop at $5.59 1/2.
Monday, December 30, 2019 July Minn wheat settled up 5 at $5.74 1/4.

On 12/12/19 the computer went LONG July KC wheat (Elec) at $4.58 1/4

with current trend following stop at $4.74 1/2.

Monday, December 30, 2019 July KC wheat settled up 1/2 at $4.96.

Measuring 360 calendar days from the 5/13/19 low of $8.41 1/2 at a ratio of .5 per day, March

soybeans has a time and price meet due 5/7/20 with a target price of $10.21 1/2.

On 12/30/19 the computer went SHROT January soybeans (Elec) at $9.27 1/2
with current trend following stop at $9.41 1/2.
Monday, December 30, 2019 January soybeans settled up 9 3/4 at $9.39 1/4.

On 12/27/19 the computer went SHORT July soybean meal (Elec) at 308.0

with the current trend following stop at 313.7.
Monday, December 30, 2019 July soybean meal settled down 2.8 at 308.0.

On 12/6/19 the computer went LONG July soybean oil (Elec) at 31.74

with current trend following stop at 34.74.

Monday, December 30, 2019 July soybean oil settled up .40 at 36.01.


On 11/26/19 the computer went LONG March cotton at 66.06
with current trend following stop at 67.57.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March cotton settled up .81 at 69.56.

On 12/19/19 the computer went SHORT march coffee at 129.20
with current trend following stop at 135.45.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March coffee settled down .95 at 131.60.

On 12/6/19 the computer went LONG April heating oil at 1.9352
with current trend following stop at 1.9880.

Monday, December 30, 2019 April heating settled down .0094 at 2.0197.

On 12/5/19 the computer went LONG March crude oil at 58.32

with current trend following stop at 59.85.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March crude settled down .12 at 61.41.

On 12/23/19 the computer went SHORT March natural gas at 2.178
with current trend following stop at 2.256.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March natural gas settled down .013 at 2.160.

On 12/3/19 the computer went LONG April gold at 1488.00 with
current trend following stop at 1487.20.

Monday, December 30, 2019 April gold settled down .3 at 1523.80.

On 12/23/19 the computer went LONG March Comex silver at 1741.5

with current trend following stop at 1723.0.
Monday, December 30, 2019 Mar Comex silver settled up 3.0 at 1797.5.

Measuring 360 calendar days from the 12/24/18 low of 2340.50 at a ratio of 2.33 per day,

the March Mini S&P chart has a time and price meet due 12/19/19 with a target price of 3179.50.

On 12/30/19 the computer went SHORT March mini Dow Jones at 28499
with current trend following stop at 28721.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March mini Dow Jones settled down 169 at 28438.

On 12/30/19 the computer went SHORT March mini Nasdaq at 8707.00
with current trend following stop at 8843.50.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March mini Nasdaq settled down 50.75 at 8732.50.

On 12/30/19 the computer went SHORT March mini S and P at 3222.50

with current trend following stop at 3254.00.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March mini S&P settled down 14.25 at 3223.25.

On 12/27/19 the computer went SHORT March US dollar at 96.805
with current trend following stop at 97.295.
Monday, December 30, 2019 March US dollar settled down .120 at 96.435.


This information is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a
solicitation or an offer to buy the commodities herein named. The
factual information of this report has been obtained from sources
believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to the accuracy,
and is not to be construed as representation by North American
Agricultural Services.

NOTE:

I am the adviser you are the decision maker. I have an
obligation to give you my opinion because you purchased my report;
you are responsible for your decision whether to except my opinion
and act on it or not. DG.



About the author

CTA Dave Gleason started trading the markets in 1980 and started his company North American Agricultural Services in 1985. He specializes in harmonic wheel analysis using the mathematical square of nine and planetary cycle analysis from the heliocentric point of view. This technique gives a viewer the chance to see from mathematical calculation specifically where a market should be trading at on a particular day in advance and sometimes weeks or even months in advance. The North American Ag Report is the advisory service you have been looking for. Watch our program and be amazed!

Contact Dave Gleason www.naas.com : (800) 373-7767 or at daveg@sio.midco.net
 
Contributing Author since 1/22/2019  
