Livestock Report



The February Lean Hogs contract gap opened higher, tested Fridays settlement at 70.575, making the low at 70.60 and then made its way higher. The rally took price above the December 13th high at 71.55, making a new high at 71.90. It settled nearby at 71.80. This right at the high end of the 71.55 71.85 resistance area. Tuesday is month end / year end and a shortened trading session so a pullback into the 71.55 68.70 trading range is possible as traders may decide to get out of long positions in front of the New years holiday. If traders remain aggressive, looking at the upcoming new year as a sign of potential aggressive Chinese pork purchases; then a test of resistance at 72.80 is possible. The February high (the day it became lead contract) is next at 73.40. The Lean Hog index down-ticked and is at 59.03 as of 12/26/2019. The Pork Cutout Index declined and is at 76.15 as of 12/27/2019. The February Live Cattle spent the day grazing. Another quiet holiday trading session. The range was tight with the high at 126.975 and the low at 126.10. Settlement was at 126.425, just below the key level at 126.625. If price can hold above 126.625, a test of resistance at 128.10 is possible. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 125.80 and then the December 23rd low at 125.225. Cash was at a standstill in most regions, but the Western Cornbelt saw some light trading at 195.00 on a dressed basis. There wasnt enough for a trend. Boxed Beef cutouts were higher on moderate to good demand and heavy offerings. Choice cutouts rose 0.70 to 209.66 and select was up 0.84 to 205.41. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 4.25 and the load count was 106. Slaughter was estimated to be 116,000. March Feeder Cattle is now the lead contract as its volume was higher than the January contacts volume. March is lower than the January contract, so its first session took it down to the middle of the December 26th trading range. The range was 146.65 to 142.525. The March contract traded from a high at 144.90 to the low at 144.225. It settled at 144.50. It also traded in a ho-hum holiday trading session. If price can take out resistance at 145.05, a recovery to resistance at 146.20 is possible. Aggressive buying could see price make its way toward resistance at 147.30. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 143.50. A failure from 143.50 could see a break down and a test of support at 142.40 and the nearby 200 DMA at 142.20. The Feeder Cattle Index collapsed and is at 139.14 as of 12/27/2019. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays, but due to the holiday season our next webinar will be on January 9that 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109, bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com RISK DISCLOSURE: THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS TRADING. THIS REPORT IS A SOLICITATION FOR ENTERING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION AND ALL TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS.THE USE OF A STOP-LOSS ORDER MAY NOT NECESSARILY LIMIT YOUR LOSS TO THE INTENDED AMOUNT. WHILE CURRENT EVENTS, MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SEASONAL FACTORS ARE TYPICALLY BUILT INTO FUTURES PRICES, A MOVEMENT IN THE CASH MARKET WOULD NOT NECESSARILY MOVE IN TANDEM WITH THE RELATED FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.