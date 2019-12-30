|
|
Trading Tip, New Years Schedule & Futures Trading Levels 12.31.2019
Monday, December 30, 2019
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Like us on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/CannonTrading
Wishing all our clients, blog readers and visitors a GREAT 2020.
We hope it is a healthy, successful and happy year to everyone!!
Trading tip for today:
Entering trades using a STOP order.
Most retail clients I work with will enter trades either at market or using a limit order ( better price than current market price), however, there are times that depending on your trading strategy , entering the trade on a stop order might be better.
Example, you are looking for momentum and making a few ticks and you feel that the current resistance on natural gas is 3.570 and in this hypothetical example the market is trading at 3.550.
You place a buy stop order to enter the market at 3.573 because you want to see the resistance violated and you are looking for possible continuation and follow through if that happens.
If the market does not brake the resistance line in this "educational example", you dont get in the trade. If it does, then your buy stop will trigger you long at best market price.
Some traders will take this a step further and use a buy stop/limit. example buy stop 3.573 / limit 3.575 meaning fill me if we break 3.573 but no worse than 3.575. In this case you are willing to "miss the trade" but you know what is your predefined slippage.
Futures Trading Videos:
1. Identifying Support And Resistance Using A Line Chart.
2. Finding Levels of Support Resistance
3. Day Trading crude oil futures using fear and greed....
12-31-2019
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Recent articles from this author
- Trading Tip, New Years Schedule & Futures Trading Levels 12.31.2019 - Monday, December 30, 2019
- Trading Levels for 12.27.2019 - Thursday, December 26, 2019
- Futures Trading Levels 12.26.2019 - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
- Trading Levels 12.24.2019 - Monday, December 23, 2019
- Educational Trading Videos & Levels 12.20.2019 - Thursday, December 19, 2019
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.