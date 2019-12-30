rounded corner
Soybeans - Just My Opinion
Monday, December 30, 2019

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Soybean Export Inspections 911.4 K T. vs. 750 K 1.300 M T. expected

As far as Im concerned, the higher trade in the soybean complex is all about the Chinese trade deal being signed as early as this coming weekend. Hopefully that once the agreement is signed some specific details will be released. The weather in SA continues to be conducive to a sizeable crop. Sure; there are some minor areas of concern but then again what crop year doesnt feature some pockets of concern. Short covering is considered to be the majority of the recent buying.

The interior soybean basis continues with a relatively firm undertone. In the last couple of days the January contract has been losing on the spread but thats all about 1st Notice Day which happens tomorrow. Coming into today there were 1194 contracts registered for delivery. Given where Illinois River basis levels are I would be surprised to see that many deliveries. The Gulf runs unchanged with Fridays posting. Given the extent of the recent rally basis levels have been performing quite nicely. The march forward spreads within the crop year improve fractionally while the old crop/new crop spreads are noticeably stronger. At the beginning of December the July/Nov spread sat at an 11-cent carry; today it closed at a cent inverse.

The grind higher in soybeans continues in anticipation of further Chinese buying. The next level of solid looking resistance for March soybeans begins at the $9.60 level. Soybean oil continues to vault higher from a continued strong palm oil market. I have to advise caution chasing the bean oil market at this time as both daily charts and weekly charts are suggesting a decent degree of overbought. Soybean meal continues to be the laggard within the complex. At least it is not registering new lows. To turn March meal around we need to see closes above the $308.0 level. Support for March meal continues to be the mid-high $290.0s. for what it is worth; the Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing will feature some selling throughout the soybean complex.

Daily Support & Resistance for Dec 31st

March Soybeans: $9.42 - $9.55

March Soybean Meal: $299.0 - $306.0

March Soybean Oil: $34.85 - $36.00

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

