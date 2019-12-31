Market News Report: December 30, 2019 - January 3, 2020



It was not surprising that the last week was pretty quiet on the financial markets. We saw a positive trading action again as stocks, oil continued their uptrend. Will the coming week bring some interesting news events? Lets take a look at the details. The week behind The financial markets were closed in the middle of last week. And there werent any important economic data releases. Hence, it was a very quiet week. However, the markets remained in a risk-on mode as stocks extended their uptrend again. Its worth mentioning that Mondays Canadian GDP announcement led to a short-term downward reversal of the USD/CAD pair. The week ahead What about the coming week? Tuesdays Consumer Confidence will likely be the most important economic data release this week. But we will also await the Chicago PMI on Monday and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, FOMC Meeting Minutes releases on Friday. On Monday evening and then on Wednesday evening we will get some relatively important data releases from China. Will they move markets? There will also be economic data releases from Germany and the U.K. on Thursday. Lets take a look at key highlights: Monday's PMI number s and Friday's GDP along with Personal Spending and Personal Income numbers will be the most important U.S. economic data releases this week.

The Japanese Yen traders should note Wednesday night in their calendar - there will be important announcements: Monetary Policy Statement,BOJ Policy Rate followed by the BOJ Press Conference .

followed by the . On Thursday evening we will get the People's Bank of China Loan Prime Raterelease . It may be well worth watching.

Monday's PMI number s and Friday's GDP along with Personal Spending and Personal Income numbers will be the most important U.S. economic data releases this week.

Investors' Perspective Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks Monday, December 16 9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI, Flash Services PMI Friday, December 20 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Final GDP q/q, Final GDP Price Index q/q

Traders' Perspective Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks Monday, December 16 9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI , Flash Services PMI

Stock Trading Strategist

