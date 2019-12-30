Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below is a tweet I posted on my Twitter account around 8:55 a.m. this morning, Chicago time. I hope you find it of interest.

___________________________________________

The session is young but stocks, bonds & the dollar, each a paper market, are lower.

Two of the better performing markets, soybeans and hogs are higher. And in my view, China wants soybeans and pork, first and foremost.

Trade accordingly.

----------------------------------------------------------------

As I type furiously away, stocks, bonds, the dollar and two of the leading commodity indexes, the CRB and Goldman Sachs are wallowing in red ink. By any measure, the day is bearish for the paper markets as well as for most all hard assets. There is little positive about the day.

But soybeans are up 9 cents and change with spot month oinkers posting a 120 point gain. Since both those markets are showing independent strength compared to all other markets there should be, could be and may be follow thru strength tomorrow. Pork n beans! Pork n beans! Pork n beans!

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

And never forget. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 12:45 p.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutions Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.