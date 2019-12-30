Closer to Close on 2019. The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/30/19



We started the day with U.S. Trade Balance coming in at $-63.19B with the Consensus at $-68.75B and the Forecast at $-69.9B while Wholesale Trade came in at 0% with the Consensus and Forecast at 3%. At 8:45 we have Chicago PMI, 9:00 A.M. Pending Home Sales, 9:30 A.M. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, 10:30 A.M. we have the 3 & 6-month Bill Auction and at 12:00 P.M. we have the 52-Week Bill Auction. After spending the Christmas holiday in Southern Wisconsin I was able to evaluate some of the Corn fields. I did see some fields that have yet to be touched by a tiller as this crazy weather of 2019 and difficult trade deals were the story of this year. This gave a wacky spin on the markets this year and I anticipate a more bullish prosperous 2020 with trade deals in place. Before you know it pitchers and catchers will be reporting which means planting season is not far away. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 391 ½ which is 1 ½ of a cent higher. The trading range has been 392 to 388. On the Ethanol front stocks have slipped to a 3-week low even as output has jumped. This could be a telling sign of Energy prices in the future with hopes of exporting to China. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The February contract settled at 1.420 and is currently showing 2 bids @ 1.404 AND 3 Offers @ 1.430 with Open Interest at 440 contracts. On the Crude Oil front the market continues to rally after last week’s large draws on stockpiles. We also have geo-political risks with China, Iran and Russia conducting Naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman. This is just a reminder how delicate peace can be. In the overnight electronic session the February Crude Oil is currently trading at 6209 which is 37 points higher. The trading range has been 6234 to 6164. On the Natural Gas front the market is a tad higher with December temperatures coming back just before January. In the overnight electronic session the February Natural Gas is currently trading at 2.234 which is .003 higher. The trading range has been 2.258 to 2.204. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn





Recent articles from this author Closer to Close on 2019. The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/30/19

Merry Christmas! The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/24/19

Jobs Stocks & Trade Bullish on America. The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/23/19

Impeachment Train Stopping for Refueling. The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/20/19

Conagra Earnings Today. The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/19/19

About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com