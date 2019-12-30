Looking forward, US crude oil production is expected to increase but decelerate relative to 2019, while all eyes will focus on whether OPEC+ will be able to adhere to their self-imposed production cuts.Natural gasinvestors will need to determine if low prices will reduce production, as demand remains stable and dependent on the weather.

Petroleum Market Recap 2019

Crude oil pricesrebounded at the beginning of January and continued to grind higher after declining during the last month of 2018. Fear of a decline in demand in conjunction with overproduction led to an oversold condition in prices which was offset with a snapback in early 2019.

The rebound in prices followed a surge in OPEC+ production in late 2018 as investors took stock of Iranian sanctions. Initially, investors needed to wrestle with rising US production which ended 2019 at 12.8 million barrels a day rise of 1.2 million barrels a day according to theEnergy Information Administration.