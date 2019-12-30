rounded corner
Energy Annual Market Recap for 2019
Monday, December 30, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Looking forward, US crude oil production is expected to increase but decelerate relative to 2019, while all eyes will focus on whether OPEC+ will be able to adhere to their self-imposed production cuts.Natural gasinvestors will need to determine if low prices will reduce production, as demand remains stable and dependent on the weather.

Petroleum Market Recap 2019

Crude oil pricesrebounded at the beginning of January and continued to grind higher after declining during the last month of 2018. Fear of a decline in demand in conjunction with overproduction led to an oversold condition in prices which was offset with a snapback in early 2019.

The rebound in prices followed a surge in OPEC+ production in late 2018 as investors took stock of Iranian sanctions. Initially, investors needed to wrestle with rising US production which ended 2019 at 12.8 million barrels a day rise of 1.2 million barrels a day according to theEnergy Information Administration.

US Production Will Continue Rising

US crude oil production peaked slightly above 13.0 million barrels a day in 2019 and is expected to climb in 2020. The EIA forecasts that US crude oil production will average 13.2 million barrels in 2020, an increase of 0.9 million barrels a day from the 2019 level. While US production remains robust, the EIA forecast reflects a deceleration in growth on average. 2019 growth levels were 1.3 million barrels a day and 2019 growth levels were 1.6 million barrels a day. The slowdown in growth forecasted by the EIA is based on a decline in drilling rig activity over the past year that is expected to continue into 2020.

All Eyes are on OPEC Plus Additional Producers

To offset rising US production, OPEC+ has continued to manage exports. On December 6, OPEC+ announced larger production cuts originally announced in December 2018. The group is now targeting production that is 1.7 million barrels per day lower than in October 2018, compared with the former target reduction of 1.2 million barrels a day. OPEC announced that the cuts would be in effect through the end of March 2020.

The question is whether this will be extended especially if OPEC+ sees rising oil inventories due to lack of global demand. The EIA forecasts OPEC crude oil production will average 29.3 million barrels a day in 2020 down 500,000 barrels a day compared to 2019. Following this announcement, WTI oil prices rose nearly $6 per barrel from approximately $55 per barrel in late November to $60.75 in late December.

