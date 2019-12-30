STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are higher, as traders remain optimistic that an initial U.S.-China trade deal will be signed soon, along with evidence of an improving global economy.

Over the weekend, China's ambassador to the U.S., on state television, suggested Beijing will honor its phase-one trade agreement commitments.

U.S. wholesale inventories for November were unchanged when an increase 0.2% was expected.

The 8:45 central time December Chicago PMI is anticipated to be 47.9.

The 9:00 November pending home sales index is estimated to be up 1.1% and the 9:30 December Dallas Federal Reserve manufacturing survey is expected to be 1.0.

My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures for the rest of December and into the first part of 2020.

CURRENCY FUTURES

Recent weakness in the U.S. dollar is partly due to investors belief that trade tensions may not escalate further between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $63.19 billion in November, which compares to the estimate of $68.75 billion.

The euro hit a 4-1/2 month high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook lessened demand for U.S. dollars.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are higher due to the rising trend for industrial commodity prices.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to advance in the long term.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.

Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 44% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 50%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

Crude oil prices advanced to a three month high today and copper and lumber futures are close to highs for the move.

Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold and silver prices recently broke out above long term downtrend lines. Much of this strength in precious metals may be linked to the rising prospects of industrial commodity price inflation. Late last week the Bloomberg commodity index futures gapped above a long term downtrend line and traded at its highest level since April.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3232.00 Resistance 3254.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 96.310 Resistance 96.700

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.12260 Resistance 1.12770

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91620 Resistance .92130

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76380 Resistance .76720

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6986 Resistance .7025

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 155^6 Resistance 156^30

February 20Gold

Support 1511.0 Resistance 1524.0

March 20Copper

Support 2.8200 Resistance 2.8500

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 61.55 Resistance 62.75

