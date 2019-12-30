|
|
Daily Technical Spotlight - February Gold
Monday, December 30, 2019
by Rosenthal Collins Group of RCG Direct
|
Bulls have firm overall near-term technical advantage amid accelerating price uprend.
Get ALL 7 of our daily futures charts...
Sign up for RCG's Daily Technical Spotlight
Recent articles from this author
- Daily Technical Spotlight - February Gold - Monday, December 30, 2019
- Daily Technical Spotlight - March Corn - Friday, December 27, 2019
- Daily Technical Spotlight - February Gold - Thursday, December 26, 2019
- Daily Technical Spotlight - March U.S. Treasury Bonds - Monday, December 23, 2019
- Daily Technical Spotlight - March Euro Currency - Friday, December 20, 2019
About the author
Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) is a futures brokerage based in Chicago that specializes in serving Introducing Brokers, institutions, professional traders and individual investors. Originally established in 1923 as Greene and Collins, Rosenthal Collins Group is one of the largest independently owned futures commission merchants (FCMs).
From our extensive experience in the commodity futures industry to our cutting-edge technology to our rock-solid financials, we invite you to see why thousands of clients trust us with their business. Although our headquarters are in Chicago, our global trading presence is evident across North America as well as Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and India.
Learn more at www.rcgdirect.com