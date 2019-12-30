Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 30, 2019.





Grain markets remain steady to higher as traders hold out hope of a China trade deal which will will boost U.S. grain exports. Markets had light volume with little to no fund activity. Traders expect the same this week as we finish this year.





Weekly export sales showed corn sales at 626,100 tonnes (expecting 500,000 to 1,300,000 tonnes), soybeans at 747,300 tonnes (expecting 700,000 to 1,550,000 tonnes), wheat at 755,900 tonnes (expecting 200,000 to 900,000 tonnes), soymeal at 137,900 tonnes (expecting 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes), and soyoil at 37,400 tonnes (expecting 5,000 to 30,000 tonnes).





CFTC Commitments of Traders will be released this afternoon (due to Christmas holiday). Trade estimates funds short covered in the grain markets last week, while livestock continued to hold neutral positions.





EIA's ethanol production increased to a 28-week high to 1,083,000 (1,064,000 last week) and weekly production at 318 million gallons (313 million last week). Ethanol stocks came in at 21,469,000 barrels (21,798,000 barrels last week), while weekly stocks showed 902 million barrels (916 million last week).





We are less than a month away from the release of our 2020 grain supply, demand and pricing estimates. The next bi-annual Allendale AgLeaders Conference is set for January 28- 30.





Ukraine increased its grain exports to 30 million tonnes (32.5% increase from last year) for this marketing year helped by higher wheat and corn exports, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture said. Ukraine harvested a record 74 million tonnes of grain in 2019 (70 million tonnes in 2018).





U.S. crude stocks fell more than anticipated as refineries boosted output near the end of this year, the EIA said. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2 million barrels in the week to 239.3 million barrels (estimated 236.3 million barrels), the EIA said. This is the highest level for gasoline stocks since March.





China's top pig producer Sichuan province pledged to produce 60 million hogs in 2020, around levels in previous years, state media reported. Pig production in Sichuan fell 18% in the first three quarters of 2019 (35.82 million heads), according to official data. In 2018, the province produced 66.38 million heads, the highest in China.





Cash Cattle trades in Nebraska from $194.50 to $196 for dressed late last week with light trades noted at $122. Last week's average trades for Nebraska were at $192 dressed and $121 live.





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down 1.19 and select down .68. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 144.61. Pork cut-out values were down 0.74.