rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Dollar Slide Continues as Geopolitical Risk Subsides
Monday, December 30, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Earlier in the Day:

It was a particularly quiet day on the Asianeconomic calendarin the earlier hours of this morning.

There were no material stats to provide direction through the early part of the day.

The lack of stats left the majors in the hands of geopolitical risk sentiment that continued to drag down the U.S Dollar.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.31% to 109.1 against the greenback. TheAussie Dollarwas up by 0.20% to $0.6994, with theKiwi Dollarup by 0.25% to $0.6716.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

Its a relatively busy day ahead on theeconomic calendar. After a quiet week last week, German retail sales together with Spanish prelim inflation and 3rdquarter GDP numbers will provide direction.

We can expect the German retail sales figures to have the greatest influence on the day.

From the ECBs last economic bulletin of the year, the reliance on solid employment conditions and wage growth to support consumer spending remains. Any weak numbers ahead of German unemployment figures at the end of the week will test the EURs current run

The good news is that a phase 1 trade agreement will support the German economy that has been in the doldrums through 2019. That is, assuming of course, that phase 2 of negotiations go smoothly

At the time of writing, theEURwas up by 0.20% to $1.1199.

For the Pound

Its a quiet day ahead on theeconomic calendar, with no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

With the UK Parliament in recess until 5thJanuary, theres unlikely to be too much chatter to influence the Pound.

While sentiment continues to be negative, the markets may need to have somewhat more confidence in Johnson delivering on trade within 2020

At the time of writing, thePoundwas up by 0.28% to $1.3114, with Dollar weakness delivering the upside.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/the-dollar-slide-continues-as-geopolitical-risk-subsides-622906



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2019 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy