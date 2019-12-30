Earlier in the Day:

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

Its a relatively busy day ahead on theeconomic calendar. After a quiet week last week, German retail sales together with Spanish prelim inflation and 3rdquarter GDP numbers will provide direction.

We can expect the German retail sales figures to have the greatest influence on the day.

From the ECBs last economic bulletin of the year, the reliance on solid employment conditions and wage growth to support consumer spending remains. Any weak numbers ahead of German unemployment figures at the end of the week will test the EURs current run

The good news is that a phase 1 trade agreement will support the German economy that has been in the doldrums through 2019. That is, assuming of course, that phase 2 of negotiations go smoothly

At the time of writing, theEURwas up by 0.20% to $1.1199.

For the Pound

Its a quiet day ahead on theeconomic calendar, with no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

With the UK Parliament in recess until 5thJanuary, theres unlikely to be too much chatter to influence the Pound.

While sentiment continues to be negative, the markets may need to have somewhat more confidence in Johnson delivering on trade within 2020

At the time of writing, thePoundwas up by 0.28% to $1.3114, with Dollar weakness delivering the upside.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/the-dollar-slide-continues-as-geopolitical-risk-subsides-622906