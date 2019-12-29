



It was 30 years ago today, December 1989, that the Japanese Nikkei Index peaked at 38,915.87. In the following year 1990, it fell 38%. And by 2009 it closed as low as 7,054, 81.9% below its all time high. Fast forward to December 29, 2019, today, the Nikkei is now around the 23,837 level, give or take a bit.

Can such a collapse take place with US equities such as the Dow Jones Industrial Averages? I do not think so. This time it is different. I think.

However, I am quick to recall what Sir John Templeton famously said, "This time its different" statement is very dangerous. He went on to say if you often start hearing , "This time its different you should start getting worried.'"

I am here to tell you that this time is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different.

Yes, indeed. I am here to tell you that this time is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different.

Yep, it is. I am here to tell you that this time is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different. This time it is different.

And from the lips of Alfred E Neuman, "What, Me worry? This time it is different!"



December 29, 2019, 12:20 p.m. Chicago





