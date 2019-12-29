rounded corner
USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast Trade Deal Optimism Providing Support Amid Thin Holiday Volume
Sunday, December 29, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

The Dollar/Yen settled marginally higher last week while hovering just below the May 30 top at 109.930. The lackluster holiday trading conditions led to a mostly sideways-to-firm trade, but the lack of significant trading volume prevented the Forex pair from generating any significant momentum in either direction.

Optimism around easing trade tensions between the United States and China sapped demand for the usually safe-haven Japanese Yen. To look at it another way, strong demand from risky assets made the low-yielding Japanese Yen a less-attractive investment.

Last week, theUSD/JPYsettled at 109.464, up 0.008 or +0.01%.

U.S.-China News

The two economic powerhouses kept news to a minimum last week. Although some investors are concerned over the lack of details from the trade deal as well as uncertainly over when or where it will be signed, the worries werent strong enough to encourage investors to seek protection in the Japanese Yen. Furthermore, Washington and Beijing said the delay could be attributed to translation issues.

Beijing said on Wednesday it is in close touch with Washington on a trade deal signing ceremony, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck agreement.

Trumps comment that a trade agreement is done, basically underpinned the USD/JPY all week.

