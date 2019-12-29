Natural gas futures finished lower last week with the market hitting a new contract low before recovering some of its loss into Fridays close. The prolonged move down in prices has been fueled by long-range weather forecasts calling for unseasonably mild temperatures lingering awhile longer. Furthermore, any hints of cooler air returning have been quickly dismissed as weather models remain at odds, with the American data persistently colder than the European data, according to Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI).

Last week,February natural gassettled at $2.231, down $0.079 or -3.42%.

The market was under pressure from the get-go last week as prices gapped lower. However, on Thursday, natural gas showed signs of life after a forecast shifted colder in the 11- to 15-day period, which caught some independent weather forecasters off guard.

On Friday, the government storage report was friendly but not strong enough to entirely erase the bearish tone created by the bearish weather outlook.

U.S. Energy Information Administration Weekly Storage Report

The EIA reported Friday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 161 billion cubic feet for the week-ending December 20. Analysts were looking for a drop of 150 to 153 bcf.

Total stocks now stand at 3.250 trillion cubic feet, up 518 bcf from a year ago. The five-year average stands at 3.319 bcf, down 69 bcf, according to the government report.