Gold Price Futures Technical Analysis 50% Level at $1512.40 Key Level to Watch Monday
Sunday, December 29, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Gold finished higher on Friday after hitting its highest level since November 4 earlier in the session. The market also put in its best weekly performance in more than four months. Some traders are saying gold is being driven higher by a weaker U.S. Dollar as investors liquidate safe-haven hedge positions in the greenback.

Others are saying gold is being supported by uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade deal as investors seek more details about the plan. Still others have doubts about the rally and are calling it end of the year position-squaring. Furthermore, they feel that there is just too much demand for risky assets to sustain any rally in gold.

Last week,February Comex goldsettled at $1518.10, up $3.70 or +0.24%.

Daily February Comex Gold

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The uptrend was reaffirmed on Friday when buyers took out the previous sessions high. The main trend will change to down on a move through the last swing bottom at $1463.00.

Were not looking for a change in trend over the near-term, but there is room to the downside for a normal 50% to 61.8% correction.

Additionally, due to the prolonged move up in terms of price and time, the market is in the window of time for a closing price reversal top. If confirmed, this chart pattern could trigger the start of a 2 to 3 day correction.

The main range was formed by the September 4 main top at $1571.70 and the November 12 main bottom at $1453.10. Its retracement zone at $1512.40 to $1526.40 is currently being tested. This zone is controlling the near-term direction of the market.

