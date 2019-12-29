Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Gold finished higher on Friday after hitting its highest level since November 4 earlier in the session. The market also put in its best weekly performance in more than four months. Some traders are saying gold is being driven higher by a weaker U.S. Dollar as investors liquidate safe-haven hedge positions in the greenback.

Others are saying gold is being supported by uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade deal as investors seek more details about the plan. Still others have doubts about the rally and are calling it end of the year position-squaring. Furthermore, they feel that there is just too much demand for risky assets to sustain any rally in gold.

Last week,February Comex goldsettled at $1518.10, up $3.70 or +0.24%.