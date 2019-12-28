rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

How High Are Gold Prices Going ?
Saturday, December 28, 2019

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is currently trading at 1,516 an ounce after settling last Friday in New York at 1,480 up about $36 for the trading week hitting a 7-week high as the commodity markets are starting to follow the S&P 500 to the upside. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 1,495 level if you took that trade continue to place to stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 1,474 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will also improve next week as the risk will also be lowered.

Gold prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside with the next major level of resistance on the daily chart at 1,525 / 1,550 as that could possibly be tested in next week's trade. Gold is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session as I also have a bullish silver trade at the present time as I think the commodity markets in 2020 will have a significant rally to the upside as historically speaking prices look cheap.

The U.S dollar is hovering right near a 4 month low as that is a bullish factor towards higher gold prices as this is the 1st time in a while that the precious metals and stock market are moving higher in unison which is a terrific thing to see so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2019 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy