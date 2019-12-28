Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is currently trading at 1,516 an ounce after settling last Friday in New York at 1,480 up about $36 for the trading week hitting a 7-week high as the commodity markets are starting to follow the S&P 500 to the upside. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 1,495 level if you took that trade continue to place to stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 1,474 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will also improve next week as the risk will also be lowered.

Gold prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside with the next major level of resistance on the daily chart at 1,525 / 1,550 as that could possibly be tested in next week's trade. Gold is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session as I also have a bullish silver trade at the present time as I think the commodity markets in 2020 will have a significant rally to the upside as historically speaking prices look cheap.

The U.S dollar is hovering right near a 4 month low as that is a bullish factor towards higher gold prices as this is the 1st time in a while that the precious metals and stock market are moving higher in unison which is a terrific thing to see so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

