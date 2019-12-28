Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3.87 a bushel while currently trading at 3.90 up about $0.03 for the trading week as prices have now hit a 7-week high continuing its slow grinding bullish momentum to the upside. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 3.65 as the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will also be lowered.

Corn prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months as the trend is turning to the upside as I do believe prices will crack the $4 level in the coming weeks ahead as we wait for the next crop report which is around 2 weeks away as that certainly will dictate short-term price action.

Fundamentally speaking last weeks Cattle on Feed and Mondays Hogs & Pigs reports showing record or near record inventories are supportive to the corn feed consumption estimates. Trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada certainly are bullish corn and the grain market across the board as I think 2020 will have many bullish trends to the upside as I do think a long-term bottom is in place so continue to play this higher as I think we are just scratching the surface.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.