Corn Prices Hit A 7 Week High
Saturday, December 28, 2019

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3.87 a bushel while currently trading at 3.90 up about $0.03 for the trading week as prices have now hit a 7-week high continuing its slow grinding bullish momentum to the upside. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 3.65 as the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will also be lowered.

Corn prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months as the trend is turning to the upside as I do believe prices will crack the $4 level in the coming weeks ahead as we wait for the next crop report which is around 2 weeks away as that certainly will dictate short-term price action.

Fundamentally speaking last weeks Cattle on Feed and Mondays Hogs & Pigs reports showing record or near record inventories are supportive to the corn feed consumption estimates. Trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada certainly are bullish corn and the grain market across the board as I think 2020 will have many bullish trends to the upside as I do think a long-term bottom is in place so continue to play this higher as I think we are just scratching the surface.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
