Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 7th consecutive session after settling last Friday in New York at 67.96 while currently trading at 69.10 up about a 115 points for the trading week hitting a 7-month high.

I have been recommending a bullish position from the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 66.25 as the chart structure will start to improve on a daily basis starting next week. At the current time I only have bullish recommendations and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think 2020 will provide strong trends to the upside as trade agreements have lifted the cloud over many of these agricultural markets as I see no reason to be short.

Large money managed funds are long as they believe higher prices are ahead as I still think prices could crack the 70 level possibly in today's trade as the volatility still remains very low as we continually grind higher on a daily basis.

At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in sugar and in orange juice as money flows are starting to enter the commodity markets for the 1st time in years as the U.S equity market continues to hit all-time highs on a daily basis which has become a supportive factor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

