|
|
Hedge Fund Tips - Episode 9 - VideoCast. Stock Market Commentary.
Saturday, December 28, 2019
by T.J. Hayes of HedgeFundTips.com
|
by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com
This week's VideoCast covers:
- Fox Business Commentary/Context
- Melt Up
- China Deal Impact on Forward Guidance/Expectations
- Short Term vs. Intermediate Term Outlook
- Sector Rotation,
- Wall Street Strategists
- CFO sentiment
- CEO sentiment
- Fed Policy Path and Implications
- Retail Investor Positioning and Implications
- Supply of Stock
- Peter Lynch buys Energy
- Retail Sector Earnings
- Yahoo! Finance TV Interview (E&P thesis)
Recent articles from this author
- Hedge Fund Tips - Episode 9 - VideoCast. Stock Market Commentary. - Saturday, December 28, 2019
- Retail Earnings Estimates and Revisions - Friday, December 27, 2019
- The - Fly Me to the Moon - Stock Market and Sentiment Results - Thursday, December 26, 2019
- Hedge Fund Tips - Episode 8 - VideoCast. Stock Market Commentary. - Saturday, December 21, 2019
- 2020 Earnings Estimates plus S&P 500 Target Price - Friday, December 20, 2019
About the author
Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started HedgeFundTips.com as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.
Try our Free Newsletter or our 14-Day Free Trial.