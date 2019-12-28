Hedge Fund Tips - Episode 9 - VideoCast. Stock Market Commentary.



by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com This week's VideoCast covers: Fox Business Commentary/Context

Melt Up

China Deal Impact on Forward Guidance/Expectations

Short Term vs. Intermediate Term Outlook

Sector Rotation,

Wall Street Strategists

CFO sentiment

CEO sentiment

Fed Policy Path and Implications

Retail Investor Positioning and Implications

Supply of Stock

Peter Lynch buys Energy

Retail Sector Earnings

Yahoo! Finance TV Interview (E&P thesis) VideoCast Here: https://youtu.be/R0uhvZNDkVM

Article Referenced In Video: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/hft-videocast-stock-market-commentary-and-weekly-recap-episode-9/



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started HedgeFundTips.com as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.





Try our Free Newsletter or our 14-Day Free Trial.