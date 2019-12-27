The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, December 30, 2019



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3237.50 − 0.22 3235.86 3238.00 Neutral Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28610 − 0.03 28586 28602 Bullish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8783.25 − 0.24 8767.39 8777.92 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1670.90 − 0.67 1678.61 1675.50 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 156-29 + 0.28 156-15 156-16 Bullish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 128-21 + 0.22 128-12 128-14 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 96.546 − 0.59 97.063 96.829 Bearish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.7001 + 0.60 0.6958 0.6971 Bullish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3125 + 0.64 1.3037 1.3071 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7657 + 0.27 0.7627 0.7637 Bullish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1244 + 0.71 1.1174 1.1207 Bullish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9177 + 0.15 0.9178 0.9178 Bearish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0335 + 0.73 1.0275 1.0302 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Jan FCF0 145.550 + 0.07 144.608 144.833 Bullish Live Cattle - Feb LCG0 126.700 − 0.08 126.358 126.383 Bullish Lean Hogs - Feb LHG0 70.575 − 0.46 70.569 70.517 Bullish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 390^0 + 0.39 388^4 389^2 Bullish Wheat - Mar WH0 556^2 + 1.32 548^0 552^0 Bullish Soybeans - Mar SH0 941^4 − 0.53 944^2 943^0 Bearish Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 300.4 − 1.18 304.0 302.7 Bearish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 35.04 + 1.07 34.56 34.67 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - Feb CLG0 61.72 + 0.06 61.36 61.26 Bullish Heating Oil - Feb HOG0 2.0519 − 0.08 2.0457 2.0434 Bullish Natural Gas - Feb NGG0 2.231 − 2.36 2.228 2.229 Bullish METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1518.1 + 0.24 1509.1 1506.4 Bullish Silver - Mar SIH0 17.943 − 0.26 17.876 17.769 Bullish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.8295 − 0.68 2.8322 2.8267 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 100.55 + 0.65 101.57 101.45 Bearish Sugar - Mar SBH0 13.54 + 0.74 13.46 13.50 Bullish Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2497 + 3.83 2441 2467 Bullish Coffee - Mar KCH0 132.50 + 4.08 129.13 130.07 Bullish Cotton - Mar CTH0 68.92 + 0.32 68.77 68.61 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2019 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.