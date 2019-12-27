Ag Thoughts



The bean oil continues its dominant performance. This could temporarily run out of steam given the recent gains. It is important to note however that it typically doesnt pay to predict tops or bottoms. It has been my thought that the oil share would move to the current level. Longer term 38-40% seems possible IMO. There are many dynamics and the market is awaiting the Chinese deal ratification. In addition the hope that new purchases are made. The meal continues to suffer with the ASF concerns globally. This is more than a concern, rather a real reduction in pig numbers that will create a issue for a bit of time here potentially. The current oilshare is 36.8% (H) The margins on the board are 105. The margins in my opinion will present a opportunity for a sale. (quantify risk) The long term presents margins to crush for. In addition the SA situation will promote increased crush with potentially more exports of the products. This could keep bean demand steady while the relative crush value comes under pressure. The corn has put a base in and is slowly grinding higher. It is my opinion this trend while perhaps slow could continue. The fundamentals remain ok , however some changes could assist. If the USDA reduces yield further this could be supportive. The big question of course will be what will China take in the way of feedgrains. Specifically corn for this purpose. The estimates could, if true create a scenario where corn stocks are reduced by 300-400 million bushels. Last, and this may be a fantasy. If , and I say If the chinese experience a bug issue with this years crop. There are predictions this could be a scenario. This of course would be a major game changer. In addition it would give a look at the reality of the Chinese corn stocks, which are approx 2/3 rd of the global carry. It is IMO possible without the latter that corn works its way back to 405-410 basis the march. This would present producers with a opportunity in old and new to make some sales. BE WELL



About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

