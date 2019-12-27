Livestock Report



The February Lean Hogs contract spent its ninth day in a row within the December 13th trading range. It opened lower, made the high of the day at 71.025 and then made its way to the 69.90 support level making the low at 69.825. It recovered and settled at 70.575. Price seems to like being in this trading range as it waits for more information on trade with China. A rally above settlement could see price retest the December 13th high at 71.55. If price can break out above 71.55 71.85, a test of resistance at 72.80 is possible. The February high (the day it became lead contract) is next at 73.40. A failure from settlement could see price test the 69.90 support level. A break down below the 69.90 support level could see price test support at 68.75. The Lean Hog index hasnt updated and is at 59.09 as of 12/23/2019. The Pork Cutout Index declined and is at 76.54 as of 12/26/2019. The February Live Cattle traded above Thursdays high to 127.225. It settled at 126.70. A quiet holiday trading session. Settlement was just above resistance at 126.625. If price can hold above 126.625, a test of resistance at 128.10 is possible. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 125.80 and then the December 23rd low at 125.225. Cash has traded at 195.00 on a dressed basis in Nebraska and Iowa. It has been quiet in other regions. Boxed Beef cutouts were lower on light demand and moderate offerings. Choice cutouts fell 1.19 to 208.96 and select was down 0.68 to 204.57. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 4.39 and the load count was 113. Slaughter was estimated to be 122,000. Saturdays estimate is 83,000. The total for the holiday week is estimated at 468,000. Last year at this time slaughter was 442,000. January Feeder Cattle traded above yesterdays high making the high of the day at 145.825. It settled at 145.55. It also traded in a ho-hum holiday trading session. If price can hold settlement on Monday, a recovery to resistance at 146.20 is possible. This is just below the December 13th high at 146.65. Aggressive buying could see price push past the high and make its way toward resistance at 147.30. A failure from support at 145.05 could see price test support at 144.25 and then revisit 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index fell and is at 144.61 as of 12/26/2019.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.