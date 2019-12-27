Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is the Special Email Alert I sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite , to my brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased my book, Haunted By Markets. I hope you find something of interest. And do note the time sent.

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

This afternoon, boxed beef prices were down $.83 but cattle futures are just now lower with futures off 2 tiny ticks. Pork cutout values on the other hand rose a whopping $3.57 with cash bellies up an eye opening $19.26. But hog futures are 77 lower. Based on cutout values, cattle should be down far more than 2 tiny ticks and hogs have no business being in the red.

There are conflicting signals across the board again today. I am confused by the performance of soybeans that are 7 cents lower and the critter complex. I am also perplexed by the stock market where the Russell is lower but the other stocks indexes are hanging in there.

I remain convinced China wants and needs US pork and US soybeans first and foremost. I also believe that China is notorious for releasing market moving news over the weekend. With a weekend staring us in the face today, I would not be surprised come Sunday night that China makes some comments that will prove to be price positive commodities per se and soybeans and hogs specifically. Time will tell.

The time is 11:22 a.m. Chicago time.

As I type furiously away, cattle futures are 12 lower for February and lean hog futures are 55 lower.

Glancing over at the equity markets the Russell index is 790 lower but the Dow is up 36 points. Bond futures are on the plus by 15 points.

The time now is 12:49 p.m. Chicago

