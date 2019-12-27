Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 17.22 an ounce while currently trading at 18.01 up for the 6th consecutive session hitting a 7-week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 17.45 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss at 16.56 as an exit strategy as the U.S dollar is trading right near a 4 month low as that is a bullish fundamental factor for the entire precious metal sector in the coming weeks ahead.

At the current time I also have a bullish gold trade as the precious metals look to move higher as silver is now trading above its 20 & 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside.

If you take a look at the daily chart the next major level of resistance stands between 18.50 /19.30 which I think could possibly be touched in next week's trade as a positive outlook economically speaking in 2020 I think will push all asset classes higher as I see no reason to be short. If you are not involved in this trade wait for some type of price pullback therefor lowering the monetary risk before entering into a bullish position.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

