Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the February contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 70.67 while currently trading at 70.90 unchanged for the week as prices are still hovering right near a 5 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 69.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 63.67 as that will be raised next week to the 10-day low.

Volatility has slowed down over the last couple of weeks as we are in the holiday markets which generally slows down volatility, but I do believe as we enter 2020 we will experience many bullish trends to the upside including the hog market.

The trade agreement with China certainly is a bullish fundamental factor for higher prices ahead despite the fact that we have large inventories in the United States as I do believe the risk/reward remains in your favor to the upside as I do think the downside is very limited.

Hog prices are trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to higher as I think the volatility will expand to the upside in the coming weeks ahead so stay long as this is my only livestock recommendation.

TREND: HIGHER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.