Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 13.54 a pound while currently trading at 13.50 up about 4 points for the trading week as the volatility remains extremely low. I have been recommending 3 bullish positions with an average price around 12.79 over the last month or so and if you took that trade the stop loss has now risen to 13.22 as an exit strategy as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time.

For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the 5 month high which was hit on December 13th at 13.67 in my opinion as the agricultural markets look bullish across-the-board as I have multiple bullish recommendations at the present time. Sugar prices are riding the coattails of crude oil which hit another 3-month high in today's trade as sugar is used as biodiesel as historically speaking prices still look cheap in my opinion.

I still believe the 14 level will be broken in the coming days ahead as we just need some volatility or some fresh news to push prices higher so stay long as I see no reason to be short any of the commodity markets.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

