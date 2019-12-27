Morning Express As you know, our report goes out each morning to clients and Free Trial subscribers berfore 7:30 am CT. Enjoy our Fundamnetals below. But please register for a Free Trial of 1 or all 4 of of our Blue Line Express daily commodity reports in order to get all of our great insight; Techinicals, Fundamenals, and proprietary Bias and Levels. E-mini S&P, Crude, Gold. Contact our trade desk, we cover more - Treasuries, Nat Gas, Copper etc -312-278-0500 or info@bluelinefutures.com

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3244.50, up 18.75 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are pointing higher, trading at a new wave of records; the fifth in the last six sessions for the S&P. Dont let anyone tell you that the last week of the year is typically soft. In fact, before what started as an oversold bounce in the last week of last year, the previous 10 failed to finish green. Indices around the globe are all moving firmly higher after yesterdays Boxing Day as the tailwind from stronger than expected earnings, added liquidity and the U.S-China trade truce continues to power the risk-on sentiment. Todays economic calendar is dull with only weekly EIA inventory data scheduled at 10:00 am CT. Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Trading Nation yesterday to take a look at Apple whos melt-up since breaking out in October is leading the charge. Technicals: Stocks continue their surge and the S&P is trading out above our next target major three-star resistance at 3248.50; holding out above here is bullish. First key supports in each the S&P and NQ align yesterdays settlement prices with out momentum indicators. These levels will be a line in the sand to define this continued melt-up leg. Strong major three-star support comes in against Fridays gap settlement and this is where a buy the first test opportunity comes in; 3222.50-3225.75 in the S&P and 8729.50-8743.25 in the NQ.

Bias : Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 3259.50-3264*, 3297-3300*** Pivot: 3248.50*** Support: 3243.25-3244.50**, 3229**, 3222.50-3225.75***, 3211.75-3213.75**, 3200-3204.25*** NQ (March) Resistance: 8885-8900*** Support: 8800-8804.25**, 8770-8779*, 8729.50-8743.25***, 8707-8710.75*, 8673.50-8682.50*** Crude Oil (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 61.68, up 0.57 Fundamentals: Yesterday, February Crude Oil settled at the highest level since May 21st. The front-month contract settled at the highest since September 16th. Amid this risk-sentiment melt-up, today will center around the EIA inventory data at 10:00 am CT which has been delayed due to the Christmas holiday. The private API survey on Tuesday after the close showed a large draw of 7.9 mb of Crude which is why Crude Oil opened sharply higher Wednesday evening. They also reported +566,000 bpd of Gasoline and +1.68 mb Distillates. Todays official EIA estimates are for -1.724 mb of Crude, +1.663, mb of Gasoline and +0.80 mb of Distillates. Considering APIs data relative to the official estimates, the bar has been raised for such data to actually be bullish. If the read comes in more closely aligned with expectations, we would expect a move lower. Technicals: Although major three-star resistance at 61.98 has kept a lid on the next leg, ultimately, price action is bullish while holding out above 61.20-61.40. However, if it retreats below here through todays more fundamentally driven session, we imagine it opens the door down to first key support at 60.37-60.45.

Bias: Neutral Resistance: 61.98***, 62.90-63.38*** Pivot: 61.20-61.40*** Support: 60.37-60.45**, 59.90**, 58.95-59.06**, 58.02-58.20*** Gold (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1514.4, up 9.6 Fundamentals: Gold is holding well at the highest level since early November. Today the Treasury market is firm, and the Dollar is weak, however, Gold has not extended gains and instead signaling that it front-ran such. Although this is nothing to be concerned about in the intermediate to long-term, it can begin to exude exhaustion, especially if Treasuries or the Dollar reversed. There is no U.S economic data on the calendar ahead of the weekend so we imagine holding ground with equity markets setting new records again is a win for Gold. Technicals: We are outright Bullish Gold but as we noted yesterday, traders must keep in mind that there is overhead resistance. Still, this leg occurred perfectly at the onset of the bullish seasonal and we imagine there is higher to go across all time frames. We want to be buyers upon a pullback to 1504.8-1506.2, however, a close below 1498 will open the door to selling back down to 1484.9-1486.

Bias: Bullish Resistance: 1518.3-1520.3**, 1525.4-1527.8***