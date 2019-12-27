STOCK INDEX FUTURES

The year-end rally continues with the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ futures hitting record highs. Traders cite optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, along with evidence of an improving global economy.

There are no major economic reports scheduled for today.

My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures for the rest of December and into the first part of 2020.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar declined, as easing worries about the U.S.-China trade situation reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets. After the U.S. and China reached an agreement in principle, a phase one trade deal is set to be signed sometime next month.

The Japanese yen is higher after a report showed the jobless rate in Japan came in at 2.2% in November, which compares to the expectation of 2.4%. In addition, the yen was supported by news that industrial production in Japan was down a 0.9% on month in November when a decline of 1.1% was anticipated.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are higher due to the rising trend for industrial commodity prices.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to advance in the long term.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.

Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 50% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 47%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

Copper and crude oil prices advanced to seven week highs yesterday, but are mixed today.

Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold and silver prices recently broke out above long term downtrend lines and both reached seven week highs today. It should be viewed as a sign of strength for gold and silver to advance in price when the fundamentals appear to be only mixed.

Also, it is unusual for precious metals to move higher now, since they often move inversely to stock index futures and progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3238.00 Resistance 3257.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 96.650 Resistance 97.210

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11530 Resistance 1.12250

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91570 Resistance .91830

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76220 Resistance .76600

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6949 Resistance .6998

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 156^12 Resistance 157^4

February 20Gold

Support 1510.0 Resistance 1521.0

March 20Copper

Support 2.8200 Resistance 2.8550

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 61.40 Resistance 62.21

