EURUSD Risk Continues To Point Higher On Rally



EURUSD Risk Continues To Point Higher On Rally

EURUSD with the pair continuing to retain its upside pressure following a rally on Friday, more strength is expected. Resistance comes in at the 1.1200 where a break will turn risk to the 1.1250 level. A breach below here will target the 1.1300 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1350. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1100 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1050 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1000 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0950 level. All in all, EURUSD expects more strength to occur in the days ahead.



This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.