Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 27, 2019.





Grain markets are quiet as the week and year draw to a close. With many traders out for the holidays, volume is expected to remain low. Longer term, traders will turn their attention to the January USDA reports, trade headlines, and possible fund short covering.





Weekly export sales will be released this morning at 7:30 AM CST, a day late due to the Christmas holiday. Traders expect to see corn sales of 500,000 to 1,300,000 tonnes, soybeans 700,000 to 1,550,000, wheat 200,000 to 900,000, soymeal 100,000 to 300,000, and soyoil 5,000 to 30,000.





Armyworm is expected to be a major issue for China in 2020. Government officials said they expect the pest to spread to the country's northeast corn belt where damage could be significant.





EIA's ethanol production, crude oil, and natural gas inventories will all be released later this morning. They were delayed this week due to the holiday.





Stocks climbed yesterday, hitting record highs as the market rallied into the end of 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.94 points, or 0.37%, to 28,621.39, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.51% to 3,239.91. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.78% higher at 9,022.39, topping the 9,000 mark for the first time ever. (CNBC)





We are almost exactly one month away from the big reveal of our 2020 pork supply, demand and pricing estimates. The next bi-annual Allendale AgLeaders Conference is set for January 27 - 30. At this conference we'll cover the problem of US production that is being countered by Chinese buying hopes. We'll cover the full gamut of news for China. This includes production, pricing and imports. In that import discussion we'll also cover the likely numbers from the US.





China's ag ministry announced that the country's larger pig farms are working with smaller, family farms in an effort to boost hog production. The country is expected to spend $7 billion in the effort.





A little weather premium was added to the cattle complex yesterday. Traders are noting the forecast shows a precipitation event lined up for both the Plains and Midwest in the coming days. In the Plains, this will fall as moderate snow for the North, Nebraska and South Dakota.





Cash cattle bids in the North are now up to $193. Asking prices are at $195 and $124. Last week's average trades in Nebraska were at $192 dressed and $121 live. Last week's average trades in Kansas and Texas were at $120.





Dressed beef values were mixed with choice down 1.42 and select up .61. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.81. Pork cut-out values were down 1.05.