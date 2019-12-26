Gold futures are trading higher shortly after the cash market opening on Thursday. The market has been the strongest performer during the current holiday shortened week. A combination of technical and fundamental factors are behind this weeks rally along with the extremely thin trading volume.

Some traders are skeptical about the move because of the light volume, but recent data from the government shows that hedge funds have been accumulating gold futures contracts for at least a month, which is proven by the bullish rectangular chart pattern.

At 13:15 GMT,February Comex goldis trading $1510.40, up $5.60 or +0.37%.

Trade Deal Worries

Although its not being reflected in the traditional safe-haven markets like Treasurys and the Japanese Yen, there are some worries over the trade deal that could be sending investors into gold for protection.

Lingering uncertainties about the trade deal agreed by the United States and China have been boosting the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

We havent heard anything concrete as far as the trade talk is concerned between the U.S. and China Nothing has been done yet, just a lot of talks and no action really, said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.

The major focus is when and where and which terms will be included in the trade agreement, said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers in Mumbai.

