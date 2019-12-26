STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are near record highs on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon. The S&P 500 is on track for its best year since 2013.

A report yesterday showed U.S. shoppers spent more online during this years holiday shopping season, with e-commerce sales reaching a record high level.

Initial jobless claims decreased 13,000 in the week ended December 21 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000. Economists expected 220,000 new jobless claims.

My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures for the rest of December and into the first part of 2020.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The Japanese yen is lower after a report showed housing starts in Japan declined sharply in November. Housing starts fell 12.7% on a yearly basis following a 7.4% decline in October.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda today said the Bank of Japan will not hesitate to ease its monetary policy further, if there is an increased possibility that the momentum towards achieving the 2.0% inflation target is lessened.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are higher due to higher crude oil prices.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to trend higher in the long term.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.

Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 47% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Tuesday the probability was 42%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold and silver prices recently broke out above long term downtrend lines, which is a bit unusual since precious metals often move inversely to stock index futures and inversely to progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3224.00 Resistance 3238.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.110 Resistance 97.360

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11360 Resistance 1.11700

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91620 Resistance .91960

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76000 Resistance .76200

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6928 Resistance .6955

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 156^2 Resistance 156^24

February 20Gold

Support 1500.0 Resistance 1518.0

March 20Copper

Support 2.8250 Resistance 2.8550

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 61.00 Resistance 61.80

