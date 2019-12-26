Merry Christmas! The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/24/19



We kickoff the HO HO HO day with Red Book at 7:55 A.m., 5-Year Note Auction and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index at 9:00 A.M. and API Energy Stocks at 3;30 P.M. We have a lot to be thankful for this Christmas as we weathered and navigated through a tough 2019 and 2020 looks bright and should get off to a good start we trade deals coming into fruition. On the Corn front we have quiet trade with the March contract only having a 1 cent trading range. The market is currently trading at 388 ½ which is a ¼ of a cent lower. The trading range has been 389 to 388. On the Ethanol front we saw action in the January, February and March contracts as we start to see rollovers and a sign the industry is seeing a potential turnaround with the China trade deal with China possibly importing billions of gallons of Ethanol. The January contract is currently trading at 1.363 which is .025 lower. The trading range has been 1.399 to 1.363. The market is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.363 and 1 offer @ 1.398 with Open Interest dropping to 110 contracts. On the Crude Oil front the market is chugging along currently trading at 6080 which is 28 points higher. The trading range has been 6087 to 6047. While the Natural Gas continues to sink with unseasonable warm temperatures in the Midwest. The January contract is currently trading at 2.184 which is 3 cents lower. The trading range has been 2.223 to 2.175. Providing producers with their worst fears, sub $200 Natural Gas. Merry Christmas!

Dan Flynn



About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com