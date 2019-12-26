Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 26, 2019.





Grain markets will open this morning at 8:30 AM CST after being closed for the Christmas holiday. Volume is expected to remain light through New Year's Day, but an unexpected trade headline or South American weather scare could still spark markets.





China's November soybean purchases from the United States surged from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as cargoes booked by importers with tariff-free quotas cleared customs. China brought in 2.56 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, up from zero a year ago and 1.147 million tonnes in October, after Beijing issued waivers to exempt importers from hefty tariffs for some American cargoes. (Reuters)





China says it is in close touch with the United States on a trade deal signing ceremony, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal. (Reuters)





Argentine Agriculture Minister Luis Basterra has started talking with farmers about the possibility of applying lower grains export taxes to growers located farther from ports, a spokesman for the ministry told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reuters)





Weekly export sales will be delayed until tomorrow due to yesterday's Holiday. Ethanol production, normally out on Wednesday's will be released today.





Global stock markets have been on a torrid run in 2019, adding more than $17 trillion in total value, according to Deutsche Bank calculations. The value of global equities began the year just under $70 trillion but has now surpassed $85 trillion. (CNBC)





President Donald Trump said that if North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missiles, the U.S. will deal with it. I handle them as they come along, Trump Tuesday told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Bloomberg)





At current futures prices, and with appropriate basis for each time frame, the market is suggesting cash cattle will start at $123/$124 by the start of February. By February's end, the market is implying $127/$128.





Monday's Hogs and Pigs report suggested we've got a few months ahead of us before the growth in year/year slaughter numbers subsides. Hogs alive as of December 1, set for packing plants, weighing +180 lbs. were noted at +6.7% year/year. Along with our higher weights, this implies a good supply through the second week of January.





China said on Wednesday it will sell 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Dec. 27, in the latest move to ensure supplies ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. (Reuters)





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 1.87 and select up 3.61. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.82. Pork cut-out values were up 0.29.