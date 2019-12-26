DJ USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons – Dec 23

COUNTRY OF DESTINATION IS REPORTED AS KNOWN AT THE TIME OF EXPORTATION.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT REFLECTS EXPORTED GRAIN INSPECTED AND

WEIGHED THROUGH THE AUTHORITY UNDER THE U.S. GRAIN STANDARDS ACT.

NO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS, COMPILATIONS OR DATA IS AVAILABLE.

GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT

REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING DEC 19, 2019

— METRIC TONS —

————————————————————————-

CURRENT PREVIOUS

———– WEEK ENDING ———- MARKET YEAR MARKET YEAR

GRAIN 12/19/2019 12/12/2019 12/20/2018 TO DATE TO DATE

BARLEY 0 846 0 16,760 6,191

CORN 387,188 699,673 1,014,931 7,627,222 17,019,797

FLAXSEED 100 0 24 296 218

MIXED 0 0 0 0 0

OATS 0 798 0 1,918 1,693

RYE 0 0 0 0 0

SORGHUM 157,401 77,564 33,929 865,925 428,943

SOYBEANS 1,083,866 1,335,473 699,629 19,794,114 15,870,912

SUNFLOWER 0 0 0 0 0

WHEAT 578,458 510,183 578,794 14,158,335 12,296,653

Total 2,207,013 2,624,537 2,327,307 42,464,570 45,624,407

————————————————————————-

CROP MARKETING YEARS BEGIN JUNE 1 FOR WHEAT, RYE, OATS, BARLEY AND

FLAXSEED; SEPTEMBER 1 FOR CORN, SORGHUM, SOYBEANS AND SUNFLOWER SEEDS.

INCLUDES WATERWAY SHIPMENTS TO CANADA.

DJ USDA Cold Storage: Totals-Dec 23

WASHINGTON (Dow Jones)==U.S. stocks of pork bellies in freezers

totaled 51.602 million pounds, in November, 13.6% above the previous

month, and 40.0% above November 2018, the U.S. Department Agriculture

In thousand pounds. public

Nov 30 Oct 31 Nov 30 Oct 31 warehouse

2019 2019 2018 2018 stocks/Nov

pork bellies 51,602 45,414 36,859 26,690

orange juice 725,502 757,808 528,895 566,387

french fries 932,446 942,518 962,841 1,002,221

other potatoes 226,023 228,186 235,592 248,025

chicken rstr (whole) 23,686 23,740 17,119 17,073

ham 109,903 173,804 96,375 176,109

total pork 574,860 611,917 507,668 570,917 527,852

total beef 480,382 466,266 514,698 515,574 471,777

total red meat 1,094,729 1,121,647 1,069,331 1,135,654 1,037,731

total chicken 991,489 954,317 929,136 940,296

total turkey 226,813 393,008 274,166 445,059

total poultry 1,221,321 1,351,390 1,206,251 1,388,757 1,157,096

===============================================================================

WHEAT

General Comments: Wheat markets were a little lower yesterday. There was nothing really new for the markets. SRW is finding some support on reduced production but also faces poor demand. Production increases in the northern parts of the world are greater than production decreases in southern countries and that has hurt the bull case for improved US Wheat demand. World prices have been weaker in the last couple of weeks and this was seen by the Egyptian tender where even the EU could not compete with Russia and eastern Europe. World prices will still be dictated by what happens in Europe and the Black Sea area and US prices will most likely remain a follower as the US tries to compete for sales. Chart patterns on daily and weekly charts imply more up pressure on prices this week.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions this week and some light and mixed precipitation at the end of the week and the weekend. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry weather but light snow is possible in northern areas tomorrow and in all areas late in the week. Temperatures should be near to above normal by the middle of this week.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 539, 537, and 534 March, with resistance at 545, 557, and 567 March. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 457, 451, and 444 March, with resistance at 468, 470, and 482 March. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 533, 531, and 521 March, and resistance is at 543, 546, and 549 March.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was slightly higher again Friday as demand for US Rice runs into a lack of farm selling. The export sales report was moderately strong but good for the time of the year as most of the market has shut down for the holidays. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive as the western nations have been buying. The US domestic market is now quiet with the harvest mostly done and no one real interested in selling. Mills and exporters are thought to be covered but anyone who needs to buy paddy Rice from farmers will be forced to pay higher prices. Brazil prices are also sharply higher and this is supporting Chicago. There is plenty of Rice in the eastern part of the world, but not so much in the west.

Overnight News: The Delta should get dry weather. Temperatures should be below normal but near to above normal this weekend.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 1280, 1272, and 1263 January, with resistance at 1312, 1224, and 1336 January.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed slightly higher on renewed fund buying. The market has been short Corn as farmers have been holding and speculators have been selling. They have been forced to cover these shorts due to the Chinese demand potential but have been selling the last couple of days. Farmers are still holding onto the vast majority of their supplies although they did sell some earlier in the week. There is still very little Corn available to the domestic and international cash market. Ukraine has been selling and offers from Argentina have been at lower prices, but almost nothing is available here in the US and the US is still the king when it comes to Corn. The charts show a new up move has started and the move could last until 395 or 400 March.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 398 and 411 March. Support is at 385, 380, and 378 March, and resistance is at 390, 392, and 393 March. Trends in Oats are down with objectives of 283 and 272 March. Support is at 283, 276, and 273 March, and resistance is at 293, 297, and 303 March.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and the products were higher. Many producers have put their Soybeans into storage and not selling. This has caused basis levels to firm in the country and at the Gulf of Mexico. Domestic demand was strong in the NOPA data. The market was also affected by news headlines about the trade talks with China. Word most of the week that a Phase One deal was done and that tariffs on both sides would be cut back as a part of any deal helped support futures for much of the week. USDA showed that China continued to be a strong buyer in the US market in its weekly reports on Thursday and were a buyer in the daily system yesterday.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 929, 931, and 917 January, and resistance is at 939, 942, and 947 January. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 297.00, 293.00, and 290.00 January, and resistance is at 304.00, 306.00, and 310.00 January. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 3600 January. Support is at 3320, 3290, and 3260 January, with resistance at 3430, 3460, and 3490 January.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was a little lower. Prices are still in a range that has held for the week but the daily chart price trends are up. Demand from crusher is reported to be good and crush margins are reported to be strong. Palm Oil was a little higher in holiday market trading. Ideas are that Palm has moved higher faster than the demand. News that Indonesia would force use of biofuels in B-30 blends was expected. Ideas are that the rally can continue after a pause. USDA projected world vegetable oils ending stocks at the lowest level in 40 years in its recent reports.

Overnight News: SGS said that Malaysian Palm Oil exports were 837.873 tons, from 933,321 tons last month.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are up with objectives of 475.00 January. Support is at 464.00, 463.00, and 461.00 January, with resistance at 469.00, 471.00, and 473.00 January. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2880, 2810, and 2780 March, with resistance at 2920, 2940, and 2970 March.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry. Temperatures should average above normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

December +42 mr +165 Mar +100 Mar +64 Jan +12 Jan N/A

January +48 MR +100 Mar +63 Jan

February +57 Mar +100 Mar +55 mR

All basis levels are positive unless noted as negative

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Dec 23

By MarketsFarm

WINNIPEG, Dec. 23 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures for Monday, Dec. 23.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 438.50 -29.80 Jan 2020 up 0.40

Track Thunder Bay 483.80 7.00 Jan 2020 dn 0.70

Track Vancouver 491.80 16.00 Jan 2020 dn 0.70

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – Dec. 24

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Tuesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 727.50 00.00

Feb 730.00 +2.50

Mar 730.00 +2.50

Apr/May/Jun 715.00 +2.50

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 730.00 00.00

Feb 732.50 +2.50

Mar 732.50 +2.50

Apr/May/Jun 717.50 +5.00

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 727.50 00.00

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change

Jan 632.50 +2.50

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change

Jan 2,960 +20.00

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change

Jan 244.00 +3.00

($1=MYR4.1425)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Dec 24

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 185,936 lots, or 7.07 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 3,362 3,376 3,339 3,340 3,363 3,358 -5 8,452 30,002

Mar-20 3,430 3,430 3,395 3,395 3,411 3,402 -9 94 2,164

May-20 3,851 3,864 3,798 3,806 3,869 3,821 -48 173,152 157,636

Jul-20 – – – 3,932 3,932 3,932 0 0 58

Sep-20 3,891 3,903 3,846 3,849 3,911 3,865 -46 4,226 21,972

Nov-20 3,790 3,790 3,758 3,758 3,806 3,772 -34 12 140

Corn

Turnover: 691,356 lots, or 13.11 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 1,832 1,838 1,830 1,833 1,832 1,833 1 16,506 58,590

Mar-20 1,856 1,863 1,855 1,857 1,848 1,859 11 60,414 588,632

May-20 1,895 1,904 1,892 1,902 1,890 1,899 9 566,972 1,318,910

Jul-20 1,917 1,931 1,917 1,931 1,917 1,925 8 1,152 9,064

Sep-20 1,936 1,945 1,934 1,944 1,932 1,941 9 45,056 230,266

Nov-20 1,949 1,957 1,949 1,955 1,946 1,953 7 1,256 5,368

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,829,060 lots, or 50.55 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 2,734 2,745 2,725 2,725 2,731 2,735 4 47,408 135,526

Mar-20 2,702 2,715 2,694 2,699 2,700 2,703 3 116,238 502,190

May-20 2,757 2,768 2,749 2,752 2,746 2,757 11 1,394,946 3,183,540

Jul-20 2,778 2,786 2,774 2,774 2,767 2,781 14 296 2,712

Aug-20 2,827 2,827 2,810 2,810 2,802 2,818 16 8 150

Sep-20 2,823 2,835 2,817 2,820 2,815 2,825 10 270,086 1,616,704

Nov-20 2,847 2,856 2,842 2,842 2,842 2,847 5 38 292

Dec-20 2,857 2,872 2,849 2,849 2,844 2,856 12 40 78

Palm Oil

Turnover: 2,686,834 lots, or 16.22 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 6,168 6,240 6,134 6,228 6,180 6,192 12 105,146 124,914

Feb-20 6,032 6,108 6,032 6,088 6,100 6,074 -26 20 526

Mar-20 6,140 6,184 6,116 6,170 6,162 6,162 0 54 346

Apr-20 6,028 6,052 6,028 6,052 5,980 6,040 60 4 12

May-20 6,042 6,074 5,980 6,048 6,036 6,034 -2 2,547,444 1,370,828

Jun-20 6,014 6,014 5,966 5,996 6,002 5,978 -24 18 16

Jul-20 – – – 5,972 5,972 5,972 0 0 606

Aug-20 5,854 5,854 5,854 5,854 5,848 5,854 6 2 14

Sep-20 5,750 5,786 5,698 5,764 5,760 5,746 -14 34,146 119,976

Oct-20 – – – 5,744 5,744 5,744 0 0 4

Nov-20 – – – 5,654 5,654 5,654 0 0 10

Dec-20 – – – 5,736 5,736 5,736 0 0 2

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 1,034,516 lots, or 67.91 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-20 6,546 6,546 6,488 6,516 6,566 6,512 -54 18,214 23,068

Mar-20 6,650 6,656 6,636 6,636 6,730 6,654 -76 248 794

May-20 6,572 6,600 6,518 6,576 6,586 6,568 -18 970,088 1,245,402

Jul-20 6,570 6,570 6,570 6,570 6,570 6,570 0 200 732

Aug-20 – – – 6,520 6,520 6,520 0 0 0

Sep-20 6,492 6,506 6,428 6,488 6,494 6,476 -18 45,566 251,308

Nov-20 6,406 6,406 6,406 6,406 6,406 6,406 0 200 218

Dec-20 – – – 6,420 6,420 6,420 0 0 0

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.