Litecoin fell by 0.62% on Wednesday. Following on from a 0.59% decline on Tuesday, Litecoin ended the day at $40.08.

A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning high $40.38 to a late morning intraday low $39.36.

Steering clear of the major resistance levels, Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $39.50 before striking a mid-day intraday high $40.39.

Through the 2ndhalf of the day, Litecoin found support at the first major support level for a 2ndtime before recovering to $40 levels to limit the loss on the day.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 0.6% to $39.84. A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning high $40.13 to a low $39.76.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.